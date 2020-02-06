Prince Harry and Prince William have reportedly been feuding for long and the Sussexes move to split from the royal family has only created more gaps between the royal siblings. However, a friend suggests that in the wake of Megxit, the royal feud might be coming to an end.

Earlier this year, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their decision to step back from royal duties and step away from being full-time royals. They sought freedom from the royal family and expressed their desire to live a financially independent life by splitting their time between the UK and North America. Post-Megxit, they moved to Canada to start their new life with their nine-month-old son, Archie. The move is said to have broken many hearts and left the family disappointed.

A family friend told People that the Duke of Cambridge was not very happy with his brothers' decision until his last day in the UK. "They didn't leave on good terms by any means," said the friend. "But they are both relieved that it's over," the insider revealed.

More details suggest that the brothers are talking more than before ever since Harry and Meghan moved to Canada. It is said that William and Harry have been rifting since the year 2017 when the Duke of Cambridge advised his brother against marrying the former "Suits" actress. He suggested him to take it slow. It seems the suggestions didn't go down well with Harry and became the cause of conflict between the brothers.

Nevertheless, as distance makes the heart grow fonder, royal followers are hoping for the same when it comes to Queen Elizabeth II's grandsons. The source said that the brothers are now looking forward to repairing their broken relationship.

"Perhaps [Meghan and Harry] didn't think things through exactly as they could have, but they wanted to be happy," adds the family friend. "Who can blame them for that?"

Meanwhile, it is said that Harry and Meghan are enjoying their new life away from the royal family on Vancouver Island. Another report by the publication reveals the details of the Sussexes new life in Canada. The family-of-three is maintaining a low profile, keeping their engagements casual, and enjoying their leisure time hiking and doing yoga.