King Charles III has resumed his royal duties despite undergoing treatment for cancer because he has trained himself to remain steadfast, according to royal photographer Arthur Edwards.

The photographer, who has spent over four decades capturing poignant moments of the British Royal Family, shared his amazement at the monarch's resilience. His Majesty remains positive and strong despite his cancer battle.

He said of the King in an interview with OK: "He's extremely hard-working and driven, and always has been. We go from one job to the next without a break. I don't know how he does it, but he's trained himself."

Equally, Edwards complimented Queen Camilla for being dedicated to her role despite her age. She was seen visiting King Charles III at The London Clinic several times when he underwent prostate surgery late in January. She also carried on with her royal duties solo while the monarch recovered from surgery and as he rested following his cancer diagnosis.

Edwards remarked: "She's piling in the engagements, too. He's 75 and she's 76, and you might think they'd be putting their feet up. But they never ease up, and we're so lucky to have that."

This year’s recipients include an animal welfare initiative, pioneering chemistry research and a project to encourage 16-18 year-olds to remain in education.



🔗 Find out more at: https://t.co/MW3Oq8pwK9 pic.twitter.com/1Uh198gHJJ — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) February 22, 2024

He added: "If you think about it, Charles could have done anything he wanted as Prince of Wales. He could have drunk champagne all day, played backgammon and gone to the races, but it was always work, work, work. Even now, he gets up every morning to do his best – and not for himself, but for other people."

King Charles III marked his return to his royal duties since his cancer was announced on Feb. 5 with an in-person meeting with U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at Buckingham Palace on Feb. 21.

During their meeting, the monarch shared: "I've received countless heartwarming messages and cards. They've brought tears to my eyes most of the time."

🤝 This afternoon, The King held an Audience with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at Buckingham Palace, following a meeting of the Privy Council. pic.twitter.com/zUCo3R19Rn — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) February 21, 2024

Sunak told the King that it was "wonderful" seeing him looking so well to which the latter quipped, "It's all done with mirrors".

The prime minister replied: "Well, we're all behind you. The country's behind you."

The two men also talked about how the King's cancer announcement has put a spotlight on several vital cancer charities. His Majesty said with a laugh: "I hear there's been a lot more attention and interest on those main, wonderful cancer charities, many of which I've been patron for years."

Sunak replied: "They do incredible work up and down the country."

King Charles III shared a glimpse at some of the messages of support and well-wishes he received in a video posted on The Royal Family's X account. According to the clip, "The Correspondence Team at Buckingham Palace have received more than 7,000 letters and cards from across the world. The King has been sent a selection in his daily red box of paperwork. Many share their own experience with cancer. Others offer good wishes and advice for a speedy recovery."

✉️ The King has had a chance to read a wide selection of the thousands of Get Well cards and letters that have been sent to Buckingham Palace since his diagnosis.



🖋️ Thank you to all those who have written in. pic.twitter.com/Ok7YGMb3h7 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) February 23, 2024

One of the cards that had the monarch grinning has a photo of a dog wearing a veterinary cone and its caption read: "King Charles, at least you don't have to wear a cone!" The video also included some of the messages written for the monarch. One read: "I wanted to tell you I am thinking of you as you face your own diagnosis and treatment and send prayers and every good wish for a speedy recovery."

Another coming from a child read: "Never give up. Be brave. Don't push your limits. Get Well Soon." According to Buckingham Palace, King Charles III "has had a chance to read a wide selection of the thousands of Get Well cards and letters" that were sent to the palace since his cancer diagnosis was made public. The palace has remained mum on details about the monarch's cancer diagnosis including its severity.