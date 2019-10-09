After splitting the households, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle split from Prince William and Kate Middleton's charity Royal Foundation. According to the latest report, any mention of the younger royal couple has also been removed from the charity's website.

Daily Mail reports that the Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge are now listed as the only two "principals" of the charity. Also, only the Duke of Cambridge is listed as the "founding" member of the organisation.

Originally, the charity was launched by Princes William and Harry in 2009, to enable and support the charitable ambitions of the members of the British Royal Family. Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle subsequently joined the organisation as patrons after their marriage.

Not only their names, but any mention of Harry and Meghan's projects have also been wiped off. Earlier, Harry as part of the Royal Foundation had launched The Invictus Games, and Our Community Cookbook with his wife. The website had mentioned their work under the "Programmes" section of the site. However, it is now removed.

The homepage now mentions only Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge. The programmes are classified under five different categories including mental health, conservation, service, young people and early years. Earlier, there was reportedly a mention of empowerment-based Empowering Communities highlighting Meghan's projects for female empowerment.

"Driven by a desire to make a difference together, The Royal Foundation is the primary philanthropic and charitable vehicle for The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge," reads the description on the homepage, highlighting the main themes of the royals' charity programmes including wildlife conservation and mental health.

This move was followed by Sussexes decision of moving out of Kensington Palace and set up their own Sussex Royal charity foundation. The announcement of their split from the household was made in June stating: "The couple will be establishing their home at Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor Castle estate."

Their decisions have led to the rumours about the feud between Kate and Meghan and the two brothers. However, royal sources have reportedly denied the allegations saying that the move was made to prepare both the couples for "their future roles, which are obviously on divergent tracks."