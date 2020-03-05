Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, went vintage in a Oscar de la Renta gown for her second evening in Ireland with Prince William.

The magenta cocktail gown was complemented by Kate Middleton's new trendy haircut that she debuted at the start of her and Prince William's three-day official visit to the country. Kate pulled her hair back in a voluminous ponytail, flaunting her new trendy curtain bangs.

The stunning knee-length dress by the American fashion label featured polka dots, and looked eerily similar to a pink outfit that the late Princess Diana wore in 1985 while on a visit to Rome. The cocktail dress also featured a ruffled neck, and black trimmings at the cuffs, neck and waist. Kate paired the dress with her staple pointed toe pumps in black, and accessorised her look with a pair of dainty hoop earrings.

The 38-year-old was attending a reception hosted by Irish Tanaiste Simon Coveney at the Museum of Literature Ireland in Dublin. She was accompanied by her husband, the Duke of Cambridge, who looked dapper in a blue suit.

Earlier in the day, the duchess opted for her Reiss coat for a visit to The National Centre for Youth Mental Health and the offices of Jigsaw in Dublin. The white coat has been a part of Kate's wardrobe since at least 2008. She paired the coat with black skinny jeans and block-heeled ankle boots that royal watchers believed were from Russell & Bromley, reports Footwear News.

Next to Co. Kildare, The Duke and Duchess visited @Extern1978â€™s Savannah House, which helps vulnerable young people aged 10-17 develop vital independent living and social skills. TRHs also visited Externâ€™s Roscor Youth Village in Northern Ireland last year #RoyalVisitIreland pic.twitter.com/UOGgdxHhvC — British Embassy (@BritEmbDublin) March 4, 2020

For a later engagement at a research farm in County Meath, Kate changed into a casual styled olive-coloured jacket and paired it with dark skinny jeans and tall tassel boots by Penelope Chilvers. Kate has been in the possession of the Chilvers boots for about 15 years, even before her nuptials with the British prince.

The Cambridges have another day left of their royal visit to the country, after which they will return to the UK to join the rest of the royal family for the Commonwealth Day service on Monday.

The event will also be attended by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who will cease to be working royals by the end of this month. The event will mark the first time the 'fab four' will be seen together since Harry and Meghan's decision to step back as senior members of the royal family.