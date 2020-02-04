Princess Beatrice is reportedly angry after she had to delay her wedding with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi for the second time, because of the uproar surrounding her father Prince Andrew.

The rumours of the Duke of York's alleged involvement with pedophile financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein have clouded her wedding plans with the property developer.

Most recently, the venue of her wedding- The Guards' Chapel, St James's Park, had to be changed after her father announced he would be suspending ties with various military associations. Only the serving members of the military and their direct descendants are allowed to hold their marriage at The Guards' Chapel, though exceptions can be made for civilians who are very well known to the church.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to "step back" as senior members of the royal family also reportedly overshadowed Princess Beatrice's wedding plans.

As per the new plans, Beatrice and her fiance Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi will tie the knot on May 29, reportsDaily Mail.

Queen Elizabeth will reportedly hold her granddaughter's wedding reception at Buckingham Palace, her official London residence. The change of reception venue also suggests that the 31-year-old princess might have her nuptials in London, instead of Windsor where her sister Princess Eugenie had tied the knot with Jack Brooksbank.

However, the royal family has not yet released a statement, and so the venue of the wedding remains unconfirmed.

A source told The Sun: "The decision has been delayed repeatedly because of all the issues, but finally they have something that seems to work — and barring any problems that should be when it goes ahead," adding that the monarch has asked the members of the royal family to put on a united front.

"The press officers of all the palaces hope to portray the Beatrice wedding as the big event that brings the family back together again. Aides know this will be a tough job, but it's all they can do not just to save the wedding, but potentially the monarchy's reputation," the insider added.

Beatrice and Mozzi announced their engagement in September 2019, after being together for 11 months. The father-of-one reportedly proposed to the princess during a trip to Italy with a ring that is estimated to have cost 100,000 pounds.