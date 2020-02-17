Though Queen Elizabeth II has granted permission for the use of Buckingham Palace for the royal reception of her granddaughter- Princess Beatrice, the wedding guests will not be able to set foot inside the royal residence of the British monarch.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi will tie the knot at the Chapel Royal, located within the grounds of St James's Palace, on Friday, May 29. It was announced that the ceremony will be followed by a private reception hosted by the queen in the Buckingham Palace.

However, The Sun states that the reception will be held at a posh tent in the palace gardens, and the wedding guests won't be able to visit the palace. The report also says that the couple cannot even have official photos taken inside the grand residence.

Beatrice, the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, the Duke and the Duchess of York, got engaged with the property developer in Italy in September last year. After having to cancel her weddings at least twice due to the uproar surrounding her father, the 31-year-old has started making preparations for her big day.

The scandal surrounding Andrew is expected to shadow her wedding ceremony, which is said to be less public than that of her younger sister Princess Eugenie, who married Jack Brooksbank in 2018. However, the ceremony will be the first wedding celebration at Buckingham Palace since Prince William and Kate Middleton's nuptials in 2011.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, as well as Eugenie and Brooksbank, had their wedding at Windsor Castle instead of the queen's residence.

Apart from the wedding preparations, Beatrice is busy with her royal duties and philanthropic work. The British royal is on a visit to Pakistan, along with other prominent European leaders including the former Prime Minister of Spain Jose Maria Aznar and former Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, to call on Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The group is visiting Pakistan for a ski trip, months after William and Kate visited the country on a five-day royal tour to help restore tourism.

The royal also visited China's ambassador to the UK, Liu Xiaoming, on the occasion of Chinese New Year last week. The royal paid a visit to the ambassador along with her parents and fiance, carrying a message from the British monarch for the Chinese citizens who are battling deadly coronavirus.