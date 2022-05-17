Prince Harry is set to release his first-ever memoir later this year. Some are already expecting it to contain controversial revelations about his royal family. But a royal expert begs to differ.

Kinsey Schofield said the book may be harmless after all. It may simply be a recollection of the Duke of Sussex's childhood memories and experiences growing up in the royal household. She suggested that it may not even be the tell-all the press wants so much to bank on.

"I am certainly surprised by the decision and it makes me feel like Prince Harry's book isn't the scathing tell-all we feared," she told The Express.

Schofield, the founder of ToDiForDaily.com, said the memoir could focus on the duke's growth and experiences after the death of his mother, Princess Diana. After all, he was only 12 years old when she died from a car crash in Paris in 1997.

She added, "Perhaps it's just a book about a man who learned to live and love after the death of his mother. I've always hoped that it was more of a motivational book than a hit piece."

However, rumours are rife that Prince Harry's publisher, Penguin Random House, wants juicy details in his memoir. This is said to be the price he has to pay for an advance payment on his book. There are speculations that he is going to hit out against family members especially his stepmother, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, because of his love for Princess Diana. He wants to continue to uphold her memory and reportedly believes that the duchess is responsible for his parents' divorce.

Meanwhile, it is also believed that he will criticise his father, Prince Charles, in his memoir. He once accused him of letting him suffer as a child following his mother's death in an interview on "The Me You Can't See" documentary.

Despite assertions that his memory will be controversial, Prince Harry said in a press release that it will tell his story not as "the prince" he was born but "as the man" he has become. It will tell the "highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned" over the years.