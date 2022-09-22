The British Royal Family has allegedly been putting Meghan Markle through a type of hazing which they have also done to other newcomers, particularly women. Christina Oxenberg, who counts King Charles III as a third cousin, claimed that even Kate Middleton went through it too.

In an interview with Page Six, the Serbian-American writer revealed that what the Duchess of Sussex is "going through is a hellish kind of hazing." She encouraged the royal to "just hang in there" because "someone else will come along who can take the heat."

Oxenberg is also a fashion designer and the daughter of Princess Elizabeth of Yugoslavia, who, according to her, was once close to King Charles III. She said when it comes to newcomers to the British Royal Family, "nobody gets a pass" even Kate Middleton.

She remembered how when the new Princess of Wales was still dating Prince William, the royal family "thought it was all very funny" that the British press called her "Kate Middle Class." But "they meant no disrespect; after all, she is the future queen of England."

Oxenberg revealed that aside from Kate Middleton, Queen Elizabeth II's first cousin, Princess Michael of Kent, also went through her share of hazing. She was allegedly "treated the same way Meghan [has been] treated — with this mocking and lack of respect."

The 59-year-old admitted, "We always used to mock her [Princess Michael of Kent] because she kept referring to the royals as 'delicious cousins.'" But as "a witness," the writer clarified that the hazing "was all done out of habit and not full of hatred and violent plotting."

However, Oxenberg acknowledged that the royal family's treatment of Meghan Markle has been particularly tough. It is not because of her skin colour but "it's about being a foreigner." She called it nothing short of "treasonous" as she reasoned that Prince Harry chose the duchess as his wife. She explained, "By their [royals] own metrics they have called it a class system. They came up with that system, [by which] you have to respect Harry's choice."