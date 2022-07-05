Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrated Lilibet Diana's first birthday on Saturday, June 4, during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. A journalist revealed that they apparently invited the royals but none of the adults came due to a reluctance to be associated with them.

Royal correspondent for The Telegraph Camilla Tominey shared that the "wider family were invited" to the birthday bash. However, none of Prince William and Kate Middleton's children joined the celebration.

Instead, the couple took Prince George and Princess Charlotte to Cardiff, Wales for an official visit as part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. They left Prince Louis behind.

It was reported that only Mike and Zara Tindall's daughters and Peter Phillips' children attended the party. Their parents were not there as they "spent the afternoon at the Epsom Derby."

Tominey cited a source who said, "There was a bit of reluctance among the royals to admit to having any involvement in Lilibet's birthday party." Ahead of the birthday bash, the senior royals also did not publicly mingle with the couple during the Thanksgiving service at St. Paul's Cathedral.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly invited not just the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. They also asked Prince Charles, his wife Camilla the Duchess of Cornwall, and Queen Elizabeth II, to be there.

Regardless, the couple got to have some alone time with the Prince of Wales and Her Majesty to introduce their daughter. They met with the Queen after they landed in the U.K. on June 1. They went straight to Windsor Castle, contrary to reports that they had the meeting on June 2 after the Trooping the Colour parade.

As for Prince Charles, it is said that they brought Lilibet and Archie to meet their grandfather at Clarence House ahead of their appearance at the Thanksgiving service on June 3.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrated Lilibet's first birthday with a picnic on the grounds of Frogmore Cottage. They had face painting, children's games, and other fun activities for the young ones. The couple's friend Misan Harriman captured a photo of the celebrant looking adorable in a dress while she sat on the manicured lawn.