Russell Brand's Christian image has come under renewed scrutiny after his rape and sexual assault convictions, with a social media user describing his religious reinvention as 'performative'.

The Threads post criticised what its author called Brand's attempt to 're-Brand' through right-wing politics and Christianity. The user said they were glad he was facing judgement. The post links his politics and faith; it reflects one person's opinion, not evidence about his beliefs or wider public sentiment.

A jury at Southwark Crown Court found Brand guilty on 5 November of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault involving four women. He was acquitted of two further rape charges and one count of attempted indecent assault.

Brand's Christian Image Continued During Trial

The Irish Times reported that Brand continued recording Christian podcasts during the trial, discussing prayer, faith and the proceedings with his wife, Laura Gallacher, on their Sunday Service broadcasts.

Days before the trial opened, he appeared on a podcast wearing a white robe and crucifix, praying for people who had suffered harm, those criticising him online, and truth and justice during the proceedings. He acknowledged that people felt 'aggrieved and hurt' and hoped the situation would be addressed.

During trial, Brand said he felt the 'presence of God' in court and described himself as having the 'full armour of God'. He held a silver cross during the prosecution's opening address, carried a tabbed Bible and prayed aloud while Gallacher answered prosecution questions. He also swore his oath on the Bible.

His Baptism Was Presented as Spiritual Rebirth

Brand was baptised in the River Thames in April 2024, in a ceremony attended by adventurer Bear Grylls. The event came seven months after allegations against him were reported by The Times, The Sunday Times and Channel 4's Dispatches.

The Los Angeles Times reported that Brand described baptism as an opportunity to leave his past behind and be reborn in Christ's name. He also said he felt 'changed, transitioned' after the ceremony.

A 2025 academic study examined Brand's language about cleansing, rebirth and forgiveness, including his discussion of how past sins could be washed away. Researchers analysed how this messaging distinguished his newer public persona from his earlier identity, alongside his political repositioning.

His Political Commentary Adds Context

Brand's online output increasingly combined spirituality with criticism of established institutions, conspiracy-related subjects and right-wing populist themes, according to the academic study. This provides context for the Threads user's criticism of his political positioning and Christian presentation, without establishing anything about his private beliefs.

Brand denied the allegations when they emerged, saying his sexual relationships had been consensual.

Two Further Allegations Remain Under Investigation

The Metropolitan Police said two additional rape allegations against Brand remain under investigation. They are separate from the charges decided by the jury and have not resulted in further convictions.

Brand was remanded in custody after the judge refused bail, saying he faced a 'significant custodial term'. He is due to be sentenced on Monday, 9 November. The convictions concern only the four offences on which the jury found him guilty; the acquittals and ongoing investigations remain legally distinct.