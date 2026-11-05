Russell Brand was seen sharing an emotional moment with his wife shortly before a jury found him guilty of rape and sexual assault, bringing his high-profile criminal trial at London's Southwark Crown Court to a dramatic conclusion.

The 51-year-old comedian reportedly stood near the entrance to the dock shortly before the verdicts were delivered on Thursday, 5 November, and turned towards his wife, Laura Gallacher, telling her: 'Laura, I love you.'

Brand had appeared to be praying while waiting for the jury's decision. The exchange came moments before he was convicted of four sexual offences following a four-week trial, per The Guardian.

Russell Brand Found Guilty of Four Sexual Offences

Jurors at Southwark Crown Court found Brand guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault involving four women. The offences related to incidents between 1999 and 2009, during the period when he was establishing himself as a prominent comedian, television presenter and actor.

The jury, comprising eight men and four women, reached its decisions after approximately eight hours and 30 minutes of deliberations. However, Brand was cleared of the remaining three allegations, including two counts of rape and one count of attempted indecent assault. The charges involved six women, whose accounts were presented during the proceedings.

The judge commended the jury before telling Brand that his convictions, including for rape, meant he was likely to receive a lengthy prison sentence. 'You've been convicted of a numbers of offences, including one of rape. The consequence of that is inevitably a significant custodial term. My current view is that I have to therefore remand you in custody,' Mr Justice Bennathan said.

Wife Laura Had Previously Defended Her Husband in Court

Gallacher, who married Brand in 2017, had attended court alongside her husband throughout much of the proceedings. She also appeared as a defence witness, describing him as an affectionate partner and devoted father to their three children.

During her testimony, she spoke positively about their relationship and said she felt understood and valued by him. Gallacher also told jurors that Brand respected her boundaries when she did not want to engage in sexual activity. Her evidence formed part of the defence's efforts to challenge the prosecution's portrayal of the comedian.

Brand's own evidence included repeated denials that he had engaged in sexual activity without consent. While acknowledging his previous promiscuity and admitting that he had used his celebrity status to pursue relationships with women, he maintained that his sexual encounters had been consensual.

His legal team also challenged the reliability of the complainants' accounts, arguing that publicity surrounding allegations published in 2023 had influenced their recollections.

Prosecutors Described a Pattern of Behaviour Towards Women

The prosecution presented allegations concerning incidents at several locations, including a hotel in Bournemouth, MTV's offices, a Soho bar, a radio station, Brand's London residence and a Channel 4 workplace.

The allegations involved incidents at several locations, including a hotel in Bournemouth, MTV's offices, a Soho bar, a radio station, Brand's London residence and a Channel 4 workplace.

Prosecutor Riel Karmy-Jones KC argued that the women's experiences reflected recurring behaviour, claiming Brand initially used charm and attention before becoming aggressive. The prosecution also alleged that he manipulated some of the women following the incidents.

Among the incidents resulting in convictions was the rape of a woman at Brand's Hampstead home in 2009. The jury also convicted him of sexually assaulting women at a Soho bar in 2004, a radio station in 2004 or 2005, and a Channel 4 workplace in 2009.

One complainant told the court that Brand had raped her at his residence after an initially consensual encounter. She also told the court that Brand instructed her to clean up the blood and mess following the assault, according to Reuters.

Brand is scheduled to be sentenced on Monday, 9 November.