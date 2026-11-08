Katy Perry's 'He Should Be in Jail' joke has resurfaced after ex-husband Russell Brand's rape conviction in London on 5 November 2026. She made the remark during a concert in Oxfordshire on 1 July, without naming the former partner.

For context, Perry and Brand married on 23 October 2010 before separating in December 2011. Their divorce was finalised in 2012. When she performed at Blenheim Palace, Brand was awaiting trial on charges involving six women.

Katy Perry's 'He Should Be in Jail' Joke at Blenheim Palace

The singer made the comment during an audience game at the Woodstock venue. A large screen displayed concertgoers as they acted out prompts, including how they might react to seeing an ex-partner.

As reported by BANG Showbiz on 2 July, Perry told the audience, 'I hope my ex isn't here. He should be in jail.' The remark was delivered during a light-hearted game, not as a formal allegation.

Perry did not mention Brand by name or claim any knowledge of the criminal proceedings against him. The joke's timing has attracted fresh attention, but it does not establish that Brand was the person she meant. Nor is the remark evidence that Perry had firsthand knowledge of any of the offences for which Brand was convicted.

Their marriage lasted 14 months, making Brand one of Perry's most recognisable former partners. But that history alone cannot turn an unnamed reference into a confirmed accusation. The quotation was also in circulation four months before the verdict, rather than emerging for the first time this week.

Russell Brand Trial Put Katy Perry's Marriage Under Scrutiny

At Southwark Crown Court on Thursday, 5 November, jurors found Brand guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault. He was acquitted of the remaining three charges, comprising two rape counts and one count of attempted indecent assault.

The seven charges concerned six women. According to the Crown Prosecution Service, the four offences resulting in convictions involved four women and occurred between 2004 and 2009, before Perry married Brand. He denied all the charges.

Perry's name arose in pre-trial legal discussions. Prosecutor Riel Karmy-Jones KC acknowledged that matters concerning Brand's relationship with the singer after 2009 'may be sensitive'. Following objections from his defence, prosecutors agreed to omit references to their marriage from the opening address.

The agreement did not extend to the whole trial. Brand himself referred to their marriage while giving evidence, describing that period as one of 'staggering fame'. The Crown Prosecution Service confirmed to Sky News that Perry had not been asked to provide a witness statement.

The Metropolitan Police began investigating allegations involving Brand in September 2023. Detectives interviewed him four times and said his account changed as the trial approached. Prosecutors characterised his recollection as 'selective memory'.

Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy said the verdict showed 'no one is above the law, no matter how famous or powerful they may be'. Brand was remanded in custody and is due to be sentenced on Monday, 9 November.

Mr Justice Bennathan told Brand that 'a custodial sentence of some length will result'. The judge will determine the punishment at Monday's hearing, following the jury's guilty verdict.