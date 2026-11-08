PProsecutors agreed to remove references to Katy Perry from their opening statement at Russell Brand's London rape trial after objections from his lawyers. The decision emerged on Thursday, 5 November 2026, after a jury returned verdicts at Southwark Crown Court.

Brand, 51, was convicted of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault involving four women. Jurors acquitted him of two further rape charges and one count of attempted indecent assault. He had denied all seven charges, which concerned six women.

Details of the pretrial discussions became public after reporting restrictions ended. They showed how Brand's former marriage was kept out of the prosecution's opening address, although he later mentioned Perry while giving evidence.

Why Katy Perry References Were Removed From the Opening

Lead prosecutor Riel Karmy-Jones KC acknowledged in written submissions that references to Brand's relationship with Perry after 2009 'may be sensitive'. According to Sky News' court reporting, prosecutors were 'content to remove these from the opening' following defence submissions.

The agreement was limited to the opening statement. It did not prevent every mention of Perry during the proceedings or establish that the relationship itself was evidence of wrongdoing. Perry was not accused of any offence.

Prosecutors also agreed to leave out references to Brand's earlier religious beliefs and his 2024 baptism. His Christian conversion was nevertheless mentioned during questioning of his wife, Laura, showing that the restrictions on the opening did not cover all subsequent testimony.

Other arguments before the trial concerned references to Brand's past drug and alcohol use. His lawyers challenged their relevance to the allegations, and material about treatment at a sex addiction clinic was omitted from a former assistant's evidence. Those disputes were separate from the agreement concerning Perry.

The Crown Prosecution Service confirmed that investigators had not asked Perry for a witness statement. Senior Crown Prosecutor David Roberts said reasonable lines of inquiry relevant to the charges had been pursued. There is no basis in that statement to suggest Perry refused to cooperate.

Katy Perry's Marriage Still Entered the Courtroom

Perry and Brand began dating in 2009 and married in Rajasthan, India, in 2010. They separated in December 2011, and their divorce was finalised in 2012. The offences for which Brand was convicted took place between 2004 and 2009.

During his evidence, Brand referred to the marriage and said it had brought him 'staggering fame'. The comment arose from his own testimony, not the prosecution's opening statement. It did not turn Perry into a witness or complainant.

The Crown Prosecution Service said the women whose cases resulted in convictions came forward independently after a television investigation aired in September 2023. Prosecutors relied on their accounts and testimony from other witnesses to present evidence of Brand's conduct.

Following the verdict, Roberts said Brand had 'used his celebrity status to commit sexual crimes'. The agency thanked the women for coming forward and stressed that sexual offences can be prosecuted years after they occur. The complainants have lifelong anonymity.

Mr Justice Joel Bennathan refused Brand bail and remanded him in custody ahead of sentencing on Monday, 9 November. The judge warned that he faced a 'significant custodial term'. Rape carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment in England and Wales.