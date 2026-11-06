Russell Brand faces further rape investigations after a jury convicted him of rape and sexual assault at Southwark Crown Court on Thursday, 5 November 2026. The comedian was denied bail and remanded in custody ahead of sentencing on Monday, 9 November.

The verdict followed a four-week trial concerning allegations made by six women over incidents between 1999 and 2009. Brand, 51, denied the charges.

Jurors unanimously convicted him of raping one woman and sexually assaulting three others. He was acquitted of two other counts of rape and one count of attempted indecent assault.

Russell Brand Faces Further Rape Investigations Involving Two Women

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that two further rape allegations involving separate complainants remain under investigation. Brand has been interviewed under caution, and files concerning both women have been submitted to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

No charges arising from those investigations have been confirmed. The allegations remain unproven and were not determined by Thursday's jury.

The verdict does not conclude the wider police investigation, which began following reporting by Channel 4's Dispatches, The Times and The Sunday Times in September 2023. Several women subsequently contacted detectives independently. Police established a dedicated team to examine their accounts and support those reporting alleged offences.

According to the Metropolitan Police, detectives spoke to more than 100 witnesses and reviewed over 1,400 documents. They also took more than 400 witness statements, reconstructed timelines and examined photographs and historical plans of relevant locations.

Police said no CCTV or forensic evidence was available, while the passage of time limited digital enquiries. Instead, officers worked to corroborate accounts using historical material and witness testimony. Their investigation involved allegations dating back many years, making the reconstruction of events particularly important.

Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy praised the 'extraordinary courage, resilience and determination' of the women who came forward. He encouraged others who may have experienced sexual offences to contact police, saying they would be treated with dignity and respect. The complainants in the trial are entitled to lifelong anonymity.

Judge Refuses Russell Brand Bail Before Sentencing

After the verdict, Mr Justice Bennathan refused a defence request to extend Brand's bail so he could say goodbye to his children. The judge expressed concern that Brand might not return for sentencing if released. Brand was taken into custody.

The judge warned that the convictions would result in a 'significant custodial term'. As of Friday, 6 November, Brand had not been sentenced. The length of any prison term will be determined when he returns to Southwark Crown Court on Monday.

The offences for which Brand was convicted occurred between 2004 and 2009, according to the CPS. During those years, his career expanded from stand-up comedy into television and acting. Prosecutors argued that his growing celebrity status enabled him to exploit women.

Senior Crown Prosecutor David Roberts said Brand 'used his celebrity status to commit sexual crimes'. That assessment concerned the offences established at trial, not the two further rape allegations still under investigation.

Police said detectives remain in close contact with prosecutors as enquiries involving the two other complainants continue. No charging decision has been announced in those cases.