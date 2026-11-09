Georgina Baillie, the 41-year-old former girlfriend of Russell Brand, has described him as a 'seriously unwell sex addict' following his conviction in London. Speaking after Thursday's verdict at Southwark Crown Court, Baillie urged Brand to acknowledge his crimes and make amends to the women he harmed.

The comments came after Brand, 51, was convicted on 5 November of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault. He was acquitted of two further counts of rape and one count of attempted indecent assault. Baillie, whose relationship with Brand became public during the 2008 'Sachsgate' scandal, has maintained that their own encounters were consensual.

Who Is Georgina Baillie, Russell Brand's Ex-Girlfriend?

Born in East London, Baillie is the granddaughter of Andrew Sachs, the actor best known for playing Manuel in Fawlty Towers. She began performing in London's alternative entertainment scene, including as a member of the gothic burlesque troupe Satanic Sluts.

Her career extended beyond burlesque into music, acting and visual art. She performed as a backing singer for Adam Ant and fronted Georgie Girl and Her Poussez Posse. Her acting credits include the films Tom and His Zombie Wife (2021), Punk Strut: The Movie (2016) and Foreign-er's - FOMO (2018).

Baillie also works as an artist and has hosted a podcast exploring addiction and recovery. Her creative career, however, has frequently been overshadowed by the scandal involving Brand and her grandfather.

She met Brand while performing with her burlesque group in her early twenties. Their on-and-off relationship lasted approximately two years, with Baillie acknowledging that Brand was also seeing other women.

In 2008, Brand and Jonathan Ross left sexually explicit messages on Sachs's answerphone during a BBC Radio 2 programme. The messages were subsequently broadcast, exposing Baillie's private relationship and triggering widespread complaints.

Brand subsequently resigned from his BBC Radio 2 programme, while Ross received a 12-week suspension without pay. Baillie said the humiliation damaged her relationship with her grandparents and contributed to years of personal difficulties.

She eventually reconciled with Sachs before his death in 2016. By then, their estrangement had lasted several years.

Georgina Baillie Calls Russell Brand a 'Seriously Unwell Sex Addict'

Speaking to the Daily Mail following Brand's conviction, Baillie offered an assessment shaped partly by her own experience of addiction.

'Russell Brand is a sex addict. It's obvious to me. That boy is seriously unwell.'

Her description was a personal assessment, not an independently established medical diagnosis. She stressed that addiction could not excuse the offences for which Brand had been convicted.

Baillie said Brand had previously apologised for the radio scandal and helped pay for her rehabilitation and medical treatment. She remains grateful for that assistance despite the damage she attributes to his behaviour.

She also disclosed that she had provided a statement to Brand's defence team confirming that their relationship was consensual. The statement was not used during his trial.

Following the verdict, Baillie said 'justice has been served' and urged Brand to make amends to the women he had harmed.

In an op-ed published by The Telegraph on Sunday, 8 November, she revealed that Brand had assured her of his innocence when they met before the trial. She said she had wanted to believe him but no longer did following the jury's verdict.