A bizarre red carpet interaction between Katy Perry and her former husband Russell Brand has resurfaced online following the comedian's conviction for rape and sexual assault, with viewers questioning a seemingly unusual moment involving a clothing tag bearing the word 'Obey.'

The 2010 footage, which shows Perry speaking during an interview before Brand interrupts with a lengthy monologue, has prompted fresh scrutiny of their relationship, particularly after the singer previously discussed the difficulties of being his equal partner.

Brand's Bizarre Red Carpet Interaction With Katy Perry

The resurfaced video was filmed in Los Angeles during a red carpet interview with GMTV ahead of the 2010 Academy Awards ceremony. During the exchange, Perry revealed that Brand had not watched the ceremony, prompting the interviewer to remark that she had 'put him right in it.'

Perry appeared to call out her then-husband for his admission, while Brand began fiddling with a small tag that appeared to carry the word 'Obey.'

Moment Russell Brand flashes card saying 'obey' to Katy Perry on Oscars red carpet after she disagrees with him - as she prepares to 'reveal secrets about her "dark marriage" to convicted rapist'https://t.co/QinUxuseMg — edd001 (@edwin_102020) November 8, 2026

He subsequently held the tag up in front of the singer before launching into a lengthy monologue of his own. The interaction continued when the interviewer asked Perry, 'How do you deal with this?' Brand then began walking away while still holding her hand, as Perry described him as 'actually hilarious.'

The interviewer ended the exchange with a parting remark directed at the singer, saying, 'I'm glad you find him funny.'

Fans React to Russell Brand's 'Obey' Tag

The old interview has attracted renewed attention, with social media users describing the exchange as bizarre and uncomfortable. Some viewers have focused on the moment Brand displayed the 'Obey' tag while Perry was speaking, questioning whether the gesture was intended as a message telling her to stop talking.

One viewer wrote: 'What a bizarre interaction. She's monitoring his reaction constantly.'

Another commented: 'Katy looks so uncomfortable.'

Others described the moment as 'disgusting' and said the apparent gesture gave them 'the ick.'

However, the interpretations surrounding the tag remain speculation from viewers, and the footage does not establish what Brand intended by displaying it.

Russell Brand Convicted of Rape and Sexual Assault

The resurfaced footage comes after Brand was convicted at Southwark Crown Court on Thursday, 5 November.

The comedian was found guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault. He was acquitted of two further counts of rape and one count of attempted indecent assault.

Brand is due to be sentenced on Monday, 9 November, with the judge presiding over the case warning him to expect a 'significant custodial term.'

What Katy Perry Previously Said About Her Marriage

Perry and Brand married in 2010 before finalising their divorce in 2012. In a 2013 interview with Vogue, the singer described Brand as a 'very smart man' and said she had been in love with him when they married.

She also reflected on what she saw as a difficulty in their relationship, suggesting that Brand initially wanted an equal partner but struggled when he found himself with one.

'At first when I met him he wanted an equal, and I think a lot of times strong men do want an equal, but then they get that equal and they're like, I can't handle the equalness,' she said.

Perry also revealed that Brand had informed her he wanted a divorce through a text message sent on 31 December 2011. She said that was essentially the last contact she had with him. The pair's divorce was finalised several months later in 2012. Perry has since been linked to former Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau.