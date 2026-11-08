Katy Perry is reportedly considering a memoir and docuseries about her marriage to Russell Brand following his rape conviction in London. The claims emerged on Sunday, 8 November 2026, three days after a jury found the comedian guilty of multiple sexual offences.

The news came after Brand, 51, was convicted at Southwark Crown Court on Thursday, 5 November, following a four-week trial. Perry, who separated from Brand in December 2011, has not publicly commented on the verdict.

An unnamed Hollywood source claims the singer received several offers to discuss their marriage but declined to consider them during Brand's criminal proceedings.

Katy Perry Reportedly Receives Offers for Russell Brand Tell-All Projects

According to an exclusive report by the Mail on Sunday, Perry is considering an autobiography and a streaming docuseries about her relationship with Brand.

The insider claimed the singer had deliberately postponed discussing potential projects until the criminal trial concluded.

'Katy has received multiple offers over the years to tell her story but would not consider anything until after the trial,' the source said.

The report also claimed Perry's representatives had approached streaming platforms, including Netflix and Hulu, about a possible project.

Neither company has publicly confirmed any agreement, while Perry has not announced a book or documentary.

The anonymous source described her marriage as a 'very dark period in her life,' suggesting the singer had more to share.

What those potential revelations might involve remains unknown. The source did not provide specific details, and Perry has not confirmed any plans to revisit the marriage publicly.

What Perry Said About Her Marriage Before Brand's Trial

Perry and Brand married in India in October 2010, but their relationship lasted just 14 months.

In a 2013 interview with Vogue, Perry described aspects of their relationship as 'very controlling' and said Brand struggled with her professional independence.

She explained that he initially wanted an equal partner but became uncomfortable with her authority over her concert tours.

Perry also suggested she discovered information that changed her understanding of their separation.

She referred to the 'real truth,' which she said she kept 'locked in my safe for a rainy day.'

The singer never publicly explained what she meant. There is no established connection between those remarks and the criminal offences for which Brand was subsequently convicted.

Perry told Vogue that Brand informed her by text message on 31 December 2011 that he wanted a divorce.

Their separation also featured in her 2012 concert documentary, Katy Perry: Part of Me. The couple's divorce was finalised that year.

Brand was convicted of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault involving four women. The offences occurred between 2004 and 2009.

He was acquitted of two additional rape charges and one attempted indecent assault charge.

Brand denied the allegations throughout the trial and was remanded in custody. Sentencing was scheduled for Monday, 9 November.

Perry was not called as a witness. Before the trial, prosecutors agreed to remove references to their marriage from the opening statement following objections from Brand's lawyers.

However, Brand reportedly mentioned their marriage while giving evidence, describing the period as one of considerable professional fame.