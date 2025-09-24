Sara Routh, the daughter of attempted Donald Trump assassin Ryan Routh, expressed her rage and disappointment in the courtroom in Fort Pierce, Florida, after hearing his guilty verdict on Tuesday.

The incident happened after Routh was found guilty of all five charges against him, including attempted assassination of a major presidential candidate, assaulting a federal officer, using a firearm in furtherance of a crime, using a gun with a defaced serial number, and possessing a firearm as a felon.

He is facing up to life behind bars.

Upon hearing his verdict, Routh drew out a pen and seemingly stabbed himself with it in the neck several times until four US Marshals tackled him.

A report from Fox News shared that Sara stood up in the middle of the courtroom and then began to curse in front of the jury.

JUST IN: Ryan Routh appeared to try and stab himself in the neck with a pen after hearing his guilty verdict, eyewitnesses say. pic.twitter.com/rF3qUtJuIH — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 23, 2025

'Don't do anything. I will get you out,' Sara told her father, and then addressed the jurors: 'What the f---. F---. He didn't hurt anybody. This is not fair. This is all rigged — you guys are a--holes.'

Routh's daughter then stormed out of the courtroom, while telling the press to 'go away' and 'get the f--- out of my face.'

She continued to aim her anger at the press as she walked with her brother, Adam Routh, towards their car.

One of the reporters asked her if her dad is okay, to which she answered, 'He's better be or everybody's f--king dead... You can all go to hell. It's all y'all's fault. F--king lies. Spreading lies about my f---ing father.'

Adam appeared calm while his sister had a meltdown. He quietly assisted her into the car and calmly pointed and asked the media to move out of the way before driving.

US District Judge Aileen Cannon allowed Routh back in the courtroom, escorted by the marshals in shackles. He was reminded that the reading for his sentence is scheduled on 18 December.

The federal prosecutors also noted that some of the jurors were still inside the courtroom and saw the outburst from the Rouths.

How the Jurors Came Up With the Verdict

The jury deliberated on Routh's case just 12 days after the hearing started. Prosecutors presented digital and forensic evidence to prove his clear intent to kill then-presidential candidate Trump on 15 September 2024.

Assistant US Attorney Christopher Browne explained to the jurors that Routh's actions were not a publicity stunt.

'The evidence has shown one thing and one thing only — the defendant wanted Donald Trump dead,' adding that he almost got away with his plans.

Browne also mentioned that Routh stalked Trump's locations 'excessively' before his assassination attempt in September last year.

The prosecutor also mentioned to the jurors that the police discovered 19 rounds in the magazine of the SKS rifle found on the crime scene, including one in its chamber.

He also firmly said that there is 'no doubt, no reasonable doubt, no doubt whatsoever that it was the man...who was hiding...in the sniper's nest.'

Routh's Defence

The attempted assassin opted to represent himself in court despite not having any experience or legal education.

In his closing argument, Routh used the third person to declare that he has no intention to shoot Trump and he does not have 'the capacity to kill.'

'The prime opportunity was there for the defendant to shoot the president,' Routh said in his 55-minute closing argument. 'Why was the trigger not pulled?'

Meanwhile, President Trump thanked Judge Cannon and the Department of Justice for the trial's outcome on his Truth Social account.

'The trial was meticulously handled, and I would like to thank the Judge and Jury for their time, professionalism, and patience. This was an evil man with an evil intention, and they caught him,' the president wrote.