Dua Lipa isn't only smashing the charts, she can also break her own entourage - for a reason.

The three-time Grammy Award-winning singer recently dumped her longtime manager, David Levy, after he tried to stop pro-Palestinian rappers Kneecap from performing at Glastonbury.

Levy was the first signatory on a petition urging festival founder Michael Eavis and his daughter Emily to remove the Belfast-based rappers from the performers' lineup, claiming that they support Hezbollah terrorists and fuel antisemitism.

The petition, sent through email, was also signed by several Jewish music industry heads. It was initially marked 'private and confidential', but eventually came out in public, exposing their actions to the artists they represent.

Dua and trip hop band Massive Attack disproved this action, which made them decide to cease working with Levy.

Speaking with The Mail on Sunday, a music industry source said: 'Dua made sure through her people that David Levy wasn't working on her music any more. She is very openly pro-Palestine and that doesn't align with David.'

'She views him as being a supporter of Israel's war in Gaza, and the terrible treatment of the Palestinians, and that was made very clear through the letter that he signed and sent to Michael Eavis,' the source added.

The insider also clarified that Dua is still with William Morris Endeavor, her long-time talent company, but she will be represented by a different agent.

Despite Levy's petition, Kneecap was able to perform at the Glastonbury stage. Police reportedly received complaints from the audience about their performance, but opted not to take any action.

Who is Kneecap?

Formed in Belfast, Northern Ireland, in 2017, the Irish hip hop trio is composed of Mo Chara (Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh), Móglaí Bap (Naoise Ó Cairealláin) and DJ Próvaí (J. J. Ó Dochartaigh).

The rappers have been at the centre of several controversies and public debates regarding free speech and expressing political opinions in Ireland and the UK. Their songs tackle themes like Irish language rights, Irish republicanism, and support for Palestine and condemn the Gaza genocide.

Just recently, the group got involved in another controversy when Canada banned them from entering their borders due to alleged 'hate speech' and 'glorification of terrorism.'

The group is set to perform in two shows in Toronto and another two shows in Vancouver in October.

Announcing the ban on video posted on X on 15 September, Canadian Liberal MP and the Parliamentary Secretary for Combating Crime Vince Gasparro said that the group 'has engaged in actions and made statements that are contrary to Canadian values and laws that have caused deep alarm to our government.'

He added that they magnified political violence and showed support for terrorist organisations like Hamas and Hezbollah publicly.

Kneecap responded to the ban in a statement also posted on X, claiming that Gasparro's allegations are 'wholly untrue and deeply malicious.'

A message to Vince Gasparro and our many fans across Canada. 👇 https://t.co/66avCapPgn pic.twitter.com/ySsrgpMs6J — KNEECAP (@KNEECAPCEOL) September 19, 2025

The group also stated that they will file legal action against the Canadian MP.

Meanwhile, the ban was appreciated by the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs in Canada based on a statement reported by Toronto Sun.

According to its CEO Noah Shack, 'The federal government made the right decision,' adding that 'incitement, hate and radicalisation have no place in this country.'