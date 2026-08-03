Mario Lopez is facing criticism after sharing an AI-generated video featuring himself and his niece, with many social media users describing the clip as 'creepy' and questioning whether it crossed a line.

The controversy erupted after the Emmy Award-winning actor and television host posted the video on X with the caption, 'I can't take my niece anywhere!'

The clip was created using Grok Imagine, the AI image and video generation tool developed by xAI. It appeared to show Lopez and his niece wearing Los Angeles Dodgers jerseys at a baseball game. In the animated sequence, his niece struggles to eat two mustard-covered hot dogs at once before making a mess, prompting Lopez's AI-generated likeness to jokingly scold her.

I can’t take my niece anywhere! pic.twitter.com/rh0FoSUDXi — Mario Lopez (@mariolopezviva) August 3, 2026

What appeared intended as a light-hearted family joke quickly became the subject of widespread criticism, with viewers arguing that elements of the AI-generated animation came across as inappropriate.

Viewers Call the Clip 'Weird' and 'Disgusting'

The post attracted millions of views within hours, alongside thousands of comments debating whether the AI-generated imagery had gone too far.

Several users strongly criticised the video.

One wrote, 'They should arrest you for this.'

Another commented, 'Using AI to sexualize your niece is weird and disgusting.'

A third user shared a screenshot from the clip, writing, 'This is a creepy video for Mario Lopez to create using AI and then post. It's even worse because it's his niece.'

You are hella weird for this. — Fat Kid Deals (@FatKidDeals) August 3, 2026

Much of the criticism centred on the AI-generated animation rather than the original baseball outing itself.

Commenters argued that the technology appeared to exaggerate or alter otherwise ordinary moments in ways they found uncomfortable. Several questioned why Lopez chose to publish the edited version publicly.

Some Defend Lopez as Just Being Silly

Not everyone agreed with the criticism.

Some users defended Lopez, arguing that the video appeared to depict nothing more than an uncle teasing his niece in an exaggerated, cartoonish way.

Supporters said the humour focused on the niece making a mess while eating rather than anything sexual or suggestive.

Others also pointed out that Lopez had shared real footage from the baseball game separately, suggesting the AI-generated version was simply a playful reinterpretation of a genuine family outing.

For those viewers, the controversy reflected differing interpretations of AI-generated humour rather than malicious intent.

Even so, that explanation failed to persuade many critics, who maintained that the issue was not the original event but how artificial intelligence transformed it.

AI Content Faces Growing Scrutiny

The backlash arrives as AI-generated content continues to attract increased scrutiny across social media platforms.

Recent debates have largely focused on deepfakes, misinformation, copyright disputes and the rapid spread of low-quality AI-generated material.

Uhhhh, what a creepy video for Mario Lopez to create using AI and then post…



Especially since the subject is his niece! pic.twitter.com/3hgKxYnUdz — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) August 3, 2026

Major platforms have responded by introducing new moderation measures. YouTube, for example, has removed thousands of AI-generated spam channels as part of a broader effort to curb mass-produced content that violates its policies.

Lopez's post touches on a different concern.

Rather than fabricating a public figure or creating misinformation, the video used AI to alter the appearance and behaviour of a real family member for entertainment.

Critics argued that AI can reshape ordinary moments in unexpected ways, potentially creating implications that were never present in the original footage.

That concern becomes particularly sensitive when family members, or especially younger relatives, appear in AI-generated content that can quickly spread across social media.

The incident highlights a broader conversation about how generative AI is changing online humour.

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Tools capable of producing realistic videos and animations have become increasingly accessible, allowing users to transform genuine photos and videos into exaggerated fictional scenarios within minutes.

While many creators use those tools for harmless entertainment, critics argue they also blur important boundaries around consent, representation and context.

In cases involving family members, those concerns can become even more pronounced because the altered content may reach audiences far beyond its intended circle.

As AI technology continues to improve, questions surrounding responsible use are becoming more common, not only for celebrities but for anyone sharing AI-generated content featuring real people.

Lopez Has Not Responded to the Criticism

As of publication, Lopez has not publicly addressed the backlash surrounding the video or responded to accusations that the clip was inappropriate.

The post remains online, continuing to generate discussion across X and other social media platforms.

Whether viewers interpret the video as an innocent family joke or an example of AI being used irresponsibly has become the central point of disagreement.

What is clear is that the episode reflects a growing challenge for creators using generative AI: humour that feels harmless to one audience may be viewed very differently by another, particularly when real people, and especially family members, become the subject of AI-generated content.