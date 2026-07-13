Public backlash over privacy fears, spearheaded by a prominent Hollywood union, has forced Meta to scrap an artificial intelligence tool just days after its release.

The now-defunct feature gave users the ability to create synthetic images by drawing directly from public Instagram profiles.

In an official statement, the tech firm said the project was originally designed as a creative tool that would still respect individual user boundaries around public data. However, acknowledging that public response clearly showed the software had failed to meet expectations, Meta confirmed the technology had already been taken offline.

How Muse Image Sparked Privacy Concerns

The controversy stems from the Tuesday launch of Muse Image, the inaugural image-generation model developed by Meta Superintelligence Labs for Facebook and Instagram. Embedded directly within the Meta AI chatbot, the software allowed users to upload photos as prompts and alter the resulting images using manual sketches.

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However, the technology immediately sparked an uproar over privacy concerns and the fact that the platform automatically enrolled everyone into the system by default.

Hollywood Stars and SAG-AFTRA Lead Opposition

The rollout faced immediate pushback from high-profile figures, including Hacks star Hannah Einbinder. The Emmy winner took to Instagram to warn the public that the system had been enabled by default, prompting her followers to manually deactivate it. By Thursday, SAG-AFTRA had also joined the fray, with the entertainment union actively advising both its members and the wider public to opt out of the controversial feature.

SAG-AFTRA Statement on Meta Announcing the Removal of Muse Image AI Feature



“With the dangers of nonconsensual digital replicas well known to all, a feature that encouraged that behavior is unwise. We appreciate its discontinuance. It is the responsible thing to do.” pic.twitter.com/ccTVEUFfTS — SAG-AFTRA (@sagaftra) July 11, 2026

'Anything other than a clear and conspicuous opt-in for these types of uses of Instagram users' images is unacceptable, and an utter miscalculation of public sentiment regarding the obvious dangers and harms inherent in such use,' SAG-AFTRA said.

How the AI Feature Worked

To generate AI visuals, a user simply had to mention a public Instagram handle within the Meta AI application and instruct the chatbot to create new imagery. The software would then scan the target individual's profile and use their existing uploaded photos to generate new synthetic images.

Introducing Muse Image and Muse Video, the first media generation models developed by Meta Superintelligence Labs.



Muse Image is our most advanced image generation model yet. It follows instructions faithfully, edits with precision, composes from multiple references, and draws… pic.twitter.com/byNpQZO1RW — AI at Meta (@AIatMeta) July 7, 2026

According to a Meta spokesperson, the feature automatically excludes users under the age of 18, as well as anyone with a private profile, while remaining simple to switch off in just two clicks. The tech giant also emphasised that it would remove any generated material found to be in breach of its platform safety guidelines.

Privacy Settings and What Changes Now

Switching your profile to private is the simplest way to secure your data and opt out entirely. Alternatively, if you prefer to keep your profile public, you can navigate to the Instagram settings menu and locate the 'Share and Reuse' section. From there, find the option labelled 'Allow People to Reuse Your Content on Instagram and With AI Features' and switch it off.

The platform also provides controls to adjust these artificial intelligence permissions for specific clips and images. However, Meta clarified that users are unable to prevent their voice recordings, written text or profile comments from being used by its AI technology.

UPDATE: A win is a win. 💪 Following widespread backlash — including SAG-AFTRA's call for members to opt out — Meta has withdrawn the feature. https://t.co/RpsiDwnXDA https://t.co/KmZ4ISY7hS — SAG-AFTRA (@sagaftra) July 11, 2026

Ultimately, Meta's decision to withdraw the tool means Instagram users no longer need to navigate these privacy settings, a swift reversal that was quickly welcomed by SAG-AFTRA.