Mario Lopez has found himself at the centre of another social media controversy after posting an AI-generated comedy video that many viewers described as 'creepy,' 'disturbing' and even a thinly veiled fetish.

The video, which Lopez shared across his social media platforms, features an artificial intelligence-generated scenario involving his 19-year-old niece, Kalia Wong, behaving in increasingly bizarre ways while a family member reacts in disbelief. Although the clip was clearly labelled as AI-generated entertainment, many viewers argued that its premise crossed a line, with critics accusing it of relying on uncomfortable family-related themes for humour.

The post quickly spread across social media, particularly Reddit, where thousands of users questioned why the actor had chosen to share the clip. While some defended it as absurd AI comedy, others argued it reflected a growing trend of AI-generated content designed to provoke outrage rather than entertain.

What Was in the AI Video?

The short AI-generated video opens with the caption, 'My niece is out of control!', before depicting an increasingly exaggerated fictional scenario created using generative artificial intelligence. In it, Lopez's niece is shown eating not just one but two hot dogs at the same time, making a mess.

The unrealistic visuals made it clear the clip was not genuine. However, many viewers said the premise itself made them uncomfortable, arguing that the humour appeared to rely on suggestive family dynamics rather than harmless absurdity.

Although Lopez did not provide any additional commentary beyond sharing the video, many social media users interpreted the post as an attempt to capitalise on the viral popularity of bizarre AI-generated skits that have flooded platforms in recent months.

Social Media Calls the Clip 'Creepy'

Reaction online was swift.

Many commenters criticised the actor for reposting what they believed was an inappropriate AI meme, with some describing it as 'cringe', 'gross' and 'a poorly disguised fetish'. Others questioned why celebrities with millions of followers would amplify content that many considered uncomfortable or distasteful.

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Not everyone agreed with the criticism. Some users argued that the clip was clearly intended as surreal internet humour and that viewers were reading too much into an obviously fictional AI video.

The debate soon expanded beyond Lopez himself, becoming another example of how AI-generated content is increasingly blurring the line between satire, shock value and offensive humour.

Lopez later deleted the video.

The Rise of Controversial AI Memes

AI-generated videos have become one of social media's fastest-growing trends over the past year.

Many creators now use artificial intelligence tools to produce deliberately strange scenarios featuring exaggerated facial expressions, unrealistic dialogue and increasingly outrageous storylines designed to capture attention within seconds.

Critics argue that algorithms reward shocking content regardless of quality, encouraging creators to push boundaries in order to generate views and engagement. Supporters, meanwhile, see the clips as little more than harmless internet absurdity that should not be taken seriously.

The discussion surrounding Lopez's post reflects those broader concerns about where audiences draw the line between comedy and content that feels intentionally provocative.

Mario Lopez Yet To Address the Backlash

As the debate continues, Lopez has not publicly responded to the criticism surrounding the AI-generated clip, although he has since taken it down.

The television personality has frequently used social media to share humorous videos, celebrity news and family-friendly content, making the latest post stand out to many followers, who said it felt unusually controversial.

Whether the backlash fades or continues, the incident highlights how quickly AI-generated content can become a flashpoint online. What one group sees as ridiculous comedy, another may interpret as crossing social boundaries, particularly when sensitive themes are involved.