Elon Musk has announced that his AI platform Grok Imagine will deliver a 'historically accurate' full-length adaptation of Homer's The Odyssey before the year's out. The announcement comes after Musk's continued criticism of Christopher Nolan's take on the legendary Greek epic.

In a post on X, the SpaceX and Tesla founder said his AI-generated movie would be 'true to the art of Homer,' calling it 'historically accurate' despite the epic's gods, mythical beasts, and supernatural elements.

He later shared a three-minute clip that an X user claimed was produced using Grok Imagine. The AI-generated footage featured Odysseus and the nymph Calypso, giving viewers an early indication of what his proposed AI-made film might look like.

Before this year ends, Grok Imagine will make a full-length movie of The Odyssey that is historically accurate and true to the art of Homer https://t.co/bVHzUmY9WN — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 22, 2026

Musk's AI Challenge Comes After Nolan Backlash

Musk's announcement came shortly after Nolan's The Odyssey became a box-office success. Starring Matt Damon as Odysseus and Anne Hathaway as Penelope, the film drew widespread praise. The film opened to $264M worldwide during its debut weekend.

Ahead of the film's release, Musk repeatedly criticised Nolan's casting decisions, particularly the casting of Lupita Nyong'o as Helen of Troy and Clytemnestra, along with Elliot Page's role as Sinon. In March, Musk accused Nolan of being an 'anti-White racist,' arguing that Nolan prioritised awards recognition over historical accuracy. 'He wants the awards,' Musk said in a post on X, and later said that Nolan 'lost his integrity.'

The criticism did little to slow the film's success. It earned a 97% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Hollywood Rallies Behind Nolan's 'The Odyssey'

The backlash over Nolan's casting choices didn't go unanswered. Ahead of the film's release, actress Lupita Nyong'o defended the creative direction behind the ensemble. 'Our cast is representative of the world. I'm not spending my time thinking of a defence. The criticism will exist whether I engage with it or not,' she said.

Musk also faced widespread backlash from figures across the entertainment industry. Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson wrote on X: 'Clearly @elonmusk doesn't know shit about cinema & he stopped reading in his 20s. His opinions on art are worthless.'

Actor Coleman Domingo also ridiculed Musk's promise of a 'historically accurate' AI adaptation, saying, 'I mean, The Odyssey is fiction. You know, like The Hunger Games, or the president's cognitive exams. I mean come on, doesn't Elon Musk have better things to do? Wasn't this b***h supposed to be on Mars by now?'

Nolan Rejects AI Replacing Human Creativity

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Musk's AI-generated The Odyssey debate also follows Nolan's past remarks on the growing presence of artificial intelligence in the movie industry. The acclaimed filmmaker rejected the notion that AI can replace human creativity.

'The idea that it replaces human beings completely and human creativity is, to me, nonsense,' Nolan said. He also criticised the speed at which AI has been embraced by major investors and tech companies, despite widespread public concerns. 'I've never seen a technology that's been so successfully adopted by Wall Street and by investors and by tech companies that the public has so thoroughly rejected,' he said.

Despite Musk's criticism, Nolan's adaptation has done well at the box office, getting positive reviews from critics and audiences. As Musk moves ahead with Grok's adaptation, the question is whether AI can do justice to one of literature's greatest epics.