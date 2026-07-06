AI is already cutting into the entry-level roles that have long started professional careers, with employment for US workers aged 22 to 25 in jobs most exposed to the technology down 16% since late 2022, according to a June report by the World Economic Forum and PwC.

Globally, the report estimates that 37% of young workers are employed in occupations facing medium or high exposure to AI-driven task changes.

The World Economic Forum says the main concern is not only the immediate loss of junior jobs but the risk of damaging the talent pipeline that produces future managers and specialists.

Globally, the report estimates that 37% of young workers are employed in occupations facing medium or high exposure to AI-driven task changes. The World Economic Forum says the main concern is not only the immediate loss of junior jobs but the risk of damaging the talent pipeline that produces future managers and specialists.

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The Vanishing Career Ladder

Much of the work now being automated, preparing documents, conducting research, analysing data and handling administrative tasks, has historically been assigned to junior employees.

Those responsibilities have also served as the training ground where graduates develop judgement, technical skills and industry knowledge before moving into more senior roles.

The World Economic Forum estimates more than 500 million people aged 15 to 24 are active in the global labour force. Exposure to AI is highest in financial services, information and communications, professional services, education and scientific occupations.

Beyond Job Losses: How Talent Pipelines Are Changing

Employers are already warning that the impact of AI on entry-level work extends beyond headcount reductions to the way organisations develop talent.

'Entry-level roles have traditionally been where people develop judgement, business context and professional confidence,' Hannah Calhoon, vice-president of AI at Indeed, said in the report. 'If organisations automate those opportunities away without replacing them, they risk weakening the capabilities they will need later.'

Takuya Kodama of Dentsu described entry-level roles as an 'engine of renewal', saying they allow organisations to absorb new tools and working methods early in employees' careers. He said this steady intake of junior staff helps companies adapt more quickly to technological change rather than relying on a smaller base of experienced specialists.

The concern is reflected in early workforce data. PwC surveyed more than 9,000 entry-level employees across 48 countries for the report. While 68% said AI had made them more productive, 45% reported working longer hours and 28% believed half or fewer of their current skills would remain relevant within three years.

Rebuilding Entry-Level Work For An AI Era

Rather than recommending slower AI adoption, the report calls on employers to redesign early-career work.

It proposes preserving access to entry-level opportunities, reshaping jobs around skills that complement AI, strengthening talent pipelines and aligning education more closely with changing workplace demands.

Organisations that redesign work alongside AI adoption are twice as likely to achieve strong financial performance as those focused primarily on deploying the technology, according to the report.

For the World Economic Forum, the question is no longer whether AI will transform entry-level work. The challenge, the report suggests, is whether companies can still produce tomorrow's managers, specialists and executives after automating many of the jobs that once trained them.