Sam Asghari allegedly wants to renegotiate his prenup agreement with Britney Spears and is threatening to release embarrassing details about her if she refuses. He filed for divorce after just 14 months of marriage.

Multiple news reports are saying that the actor filed for divorce on Wednesday, Aug. 16. He listed the date of separation as July 28, 2023. It is said that they have been living separately following a "nuclear" argument involving cheating.

He allegedly suspected Spears of cheating on him, but a source told ET that "she's adamant she didn't cheat" and that they "haven't got along for a while and it finally came to an end after a major blowup."

In his divorce filing, Asghari cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the end of the marriage. He is also asking for spousal support and attorneys fees. His lawyer, Neal Hersh, has reportedly hinted that his client will contest the prenup agreement, which listed her assets as separate property.

"[Sam] has yet to determine the full nature and extent of the separate property assets and obligations of each party," reads the documents obtained by TMZ.

The filing likewise stated, "There are various items of community and quasi-community assets and debts, the full nature and extent of which are unknown to [Sam] at this time."

Meanwhile, a Page Six source claimed that the 29-year-old "Family Business" actor is "attempting to negotiate concessions beyond his prenup." He is allegedly also "threatening to go public with extraordinarily embarrassing information about Britney unless he gets paid."

At the time they signed the prenup, the couple agreed that "any money she made before the wedding is protected." They married in a star-studded ceremony held in Spears' home in California in June 2022. But they have been together since 2016, after meeting on the set of her "Slumber Party" music video.

The "Toxic" singer's attorney, Mathew Rosengart, who helped free her from her 13-year conservatorship in 2021, was involved in working out the terms of the prenuptial agreement. It is reportedly unlikely that the case will go to court as Spears would be willing to write a check for Asghari. She reportedly has a net worth of $70 million, from which she pays her ex-husband Kevin Federline monthly child support for their children Sean Preston, 17 and Jayden, 16.

Meanwhile, another insider claimed that the 41-year-old Spears "has not been doing well" amid the separation, saying that "she has been denying any cheating allegations and going through a lot of emotions."

The source added that she is "hurt because the situation brings up old feelings for her. This is the last thing she needed, especially after her boys moved to Hawaii, being worried about the fires there, and so on." The split reportedly comes at a time when Spears has been trying to get back on her feet and be emotionally, physically, and mentally healthy again.

A third tipster chimed in and said the couple "had ups and downs throughout their relationship" although they "have a lot of love for each other." They allegedly argue a lot over fundamental issues but their "arguments became more serious and real recently." The source claimed that they also do not see eye-to-eye when it comes to their future, "which has been a point of contention."

However, Asghari's manager and Spears' representative have yet to comment on these divorce and prenup claims. Back in March, his representative Brandon Cohen from BAC Talent, shut down rumours of trouble in their marriage after photos showed he was not wearing his wedding ring. He said the actor simply removed his band because he was filming a movie. Despite the divorce claims, they still have loved-up photos and videos of each other on their respective Instagram pages.