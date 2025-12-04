A shift in the conversation surrounding unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) may be on the horizon as President Donald Trump hints at the possible release of highly anticipated government files.

Speculation is mounting over what the public might learn from the '3I/ATLAS' and broader UAP records, marking a potential moment of clarity in a decades-long mystery.

According to reports circulating online this week, US President Donald Trump could be preparing to release key public statements concerning the '3I/ATLAS' files and a collection of confidential UAP records.

According to a post shared on X by @3IATLAScoinX, sources close to the president suggest he believes the American public 'deserves full transparency' regarding various confidential issues. The post claims that Trump has recently renewed his focus on sensitive documents and might move to release them.

Mounting Rumours About Public Statements

The X post makes it clear that Trump might disclose key details from the 3i/ATLAS files, yet it gives no information on what these files cover. Though no formal account of the files exists, backers and online analysts say they contain data linked to national security and intelligence programmes.

There are growing claims that Donald Trump is preparing to make significant statements regarding the 3i/ATLAS files.

According to sources, Trump believes the American public deserves full transparency about several highly classified matters.



According to the post, sources claim Trump is also preparing to declassify confidential records linked to unidentified aerial phenomena. Such documents might include 'radar data, pilot accounts, and analytical reports' concerning sightings that the US military could not fully explain.

The post concludes by noting that 'all signs suggest that major disclosures could be on the horizon,' positioning the possible release as part of a broader effort to be transparent about long-classified information.

Trump References Pilot Reports in Clip

With the X post, 3IATLAS (@3IATLAScoinX) shared a 2024 video of Trump speaking on Joe Rogan about military pilot reports and the ongoing queries he receives about unexplained objects in the sky. In the footage, Trump confirms that pilots have approached him to describe unusual aircraft.

He is quoted as saying, 'You jet pilots that say they saw something, and they said we saw things, sir, that were very strange, like a round ball," he said. "But it wasn't a comet or a medium, it was something, and it was going four times faster than an F-twenty-two, which is a very fast plane.'

Trump remarked that he is often asked about unidentified aerial phenomena, noting, 'I get that question as much as almost any question. Do you think that we have aliens coming? You know, flying around or whatever?' he said.

He went on to say that life existing on other planets is a perfectly possible idea. He clarified, 'There's no reason not to. I mean, there's no reason not to think that Mars and all these planets don't have life.'

Theories of Drones and Real-World Encounters

Trump also referred to theories suggesting that some sightings near US military ships might be foreign aircraft. He remarked, 'A lot of the speculation too, that some of these drones that hover over battleships, that these are Chinese drones, and that they're not UFOs.'

However, Trump countered this by saying several people he had spoken to were convinced they had witnessed something genuinely unusual. He said, 'I did interview, let's say three or four guys, solid beautiful people. They said. Sir, do something there. You know there's something there.'

He then highlighted the famous 2004 incident involving retired Navy Cmdr. David Fravor reported a very fast-moving object off the San Diego coast. Trump described the event, saying, 'They clock that thing going from 50 thousand feet above sea level to 50 in the second.'

He added that the proof shared by pilots is more than just spoken accounts. 'Visual evidence, photographic evidence, video evidence, radar evidence,' he said. 'Whatever the hell it is, it moves in a way that would turn a human being to jello if you're inside of it.'

Declassification Not Yet Confirmed

Despite the X post claiming that Trump is planning major releases, neither he nor his campaign has officially verified any upcoming declassifications. The president has previously discussed UAP sightings, yet precisely what any future disclosures would cover remains unclear.

Even so, the convergence of the X post, Trump's latest remarks, and growing interest in military sightings has fuelled high anticipation among enthusiasts and transparency advocates.

The actual release of the ATLAS files or UAP records remains uncertain, but current online activity suggests a significant reveal is widely expected.