A single viral clip has convinced thousands that Earth has just received its first message from the depths of interstellar space, which is too from the 3I/ATLAS comet. And there is a claim that Earth accidentally answered it. Now the question is simple: how much of this story is real?

Recently, a post on social media, seemingly shared as fact by a user, claimed that 3I/ATLAS had transmitted a deliberate message to Earth.

The Viral Video: Did Aliens on 3I/ATLAS Send Earth a Signal?

According to the tweet, the interstellar object was observed emitting an 'organised signal' via the James Webb Space Telescope, a transmission that reportedly 'did not match any natural source.' Supposedly, the signal persisted for hours, showing a repeated pattern that indicated intelligence.

Moreover, the tweet went on to allege that ground-based Earth-based instrumentation automatically replied, sending a signal back to 3I/ATLAS before researchers could intervene. Public reaction was immediate, as expected, a sense of wonder, fear, and speculation that humanity might have just inadvertently contacted an alien visitor.

Furthermore, the user referenced alleged hidden automated ground systems, and a mysterious 'craft' reacting to Earth's reply, and even claimed that the object had subtly changed orientation following the transmission.

To further fuel the viral conspiracy, the story invoked warnings from high-profile tech figures like Elon Musk, who said Earth might not be ready for whatever response the object could send back. The overly dramatic tone, the cosmic stakes, and the idea of interstellar communication all combined to make the claim get thousands of views and become a top post on X. Here is the post:

3I/ATLAS sent message to earth yesterday.



A message came from 3I ATLAS and Earth replied before anyone could stop it



Astronomers working with the James Webb Space Telescope discovered a sudden, organized signal from 3I ATLAS that did not match any natural source. The repeated…

But while the tweet painted a lurid picture, the question remains: Is there any credible evidence behind the claim? The answer is a big no. In fact, social media users themselves debunked this preposterous theory. It seems like just another attempt to keep the 3I/ATLAS mysteries alive.

Can you post your source?

So we're posting 3i/atlas fan fiction now?

100% fake.



100% fake. No alien signal from 3I/ATLAS, no message, no reply, no Musk warning. Just clickbait CGI. Real comet, zero aliens. 🚀

Facts About 3I/Atlas and What Science Actually Shows

When we examine the public record and what astronomers and observatories have released, the sensational narrative begins to crumble. The reality is that 3I/ATLAS remains classified as a natural comet, with no confirmed evidence of intelligent signalling or communication/ATLAS was discovered on 1 July 2025 by the Asteroid Terrestrial Impact Last Alert System (ATLAS) survey in Chile.

Its hyperbolic orbit, which is far too fast to be gravitationally bound to the Sun, confirmed that it is an interstellar visitor, only the third of its kind after ʻOumuamua and 2I/Borisov.

Since its discovery, the object has been the subject of intensive observation by telescopes worldwide, including the Hubble Space Telescope, the Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory, and the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), per Arxiv.

Infrared spectroscopy from JWST revealed a coma dominated by carbon dioxide (CO₂), along with water (H₂O), dust, and other molecules typical of a comet's volatile content. Likewise, ultraviolet observations have confirmed the presence of hydroxyl radicals (OH), a by-product of water sublimation under solar heating.

Ground-based radio observations have recently provided what many expected might be a breakthrough, but the results undermine the 'alien signal' theory rather than supporting it, per Sarao.

Furthermore, on 24 October 2025, the South African radio telescope MeerKAT detected radio absorption lines at 1665 and 1667 MHz, corresponding to hydroxyl radicals in the coma of 3I/ATLAS. This is precisely the kind of natural emission one expects from cometary outgassing, not a structured transmission or an attempt at communication.

Scientists involved describe these signals as the first 'radio detection' of 3I/ATLAS, but they stress these are natural, not artificial, features. As the director of the South African Radio Astronomy Observatory put it, there is no evidence of a 'technological signal from 3I/ATLAS.' So it seems the alien theory of 3I/ATLAS has been debunked by evidence.