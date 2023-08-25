Samsung is reportedly gearing up to launch a rollable screen smartphone. Earlier this year, Samsung Display gave us a glimpse into an OLED display panel that rolls into a smaller form factor.

Now, the word on the street is that the Korean brand could be on the verge of launching a phone that sports the aforementioned rollable OLED screen. It is worth noting that the rumour mill has been churning out speculations surrounding a rollable Samsung screen phone for a while now.

A separate report suggests that the technology giant is planning to unveil its own ChatGPT-like generative AI next month. While nothing is set in stone yet, a reliable tipster has shed some light on a purported rollable screen phone from Samsung.

Samsung wants to make OLED screens with zero bezels

According to tipster Revegnus (@Tech_Reve), Samsung will take the wraps off a phone with a rollable OLED screen in 2025. Regrettably, details about the exact launch date are still scarce. However, the folks at SamMobile suggest Samsung could launch its rollable phone in Q2 2025 alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Fold 7.

Samsung plans to start mass-producing rollable smartphones in 2025



Improved UPC



Equipped with zero bezel pic.twitter.com/Th4e83vkq3 — Revegnus (@Tech_Reve) August 24, 2023

Interestingly, an earlier report indicates the company is developing a 440MP camera sensor. It will be interesting to see whether the company's upcoming rollable phone will feature this massive camera, which will reportedly enter the mass production stage in the latter half of 2024 along with 200MP, 320MP, and 50MP camera sensors.

However, Revegnus claims the rollable screen phone will sport an improved UPC (Under Panel Camera). In other words, the handset will not have any cutout to accommodate the front shooter. Moreover, the phone will not have bezels. This is a major sign that it will feature an edge-to-edge display. Other key details about this rumoured device are still few and far between.

From foldables to rollables

Meanwhile, a report by GizmoChina suggests Samsung's rival Apple has submitted a patent for a device that has a rollable or scrollable display. So, we might see the next-generation iPhones, iPads, and Macbooks sporting this display. Also, Apple is reportedly set to launch a foldable screen MacBook in 2026.

Still riding high on the success of its Z-shaped foldable phones (Galaxy Z Flip and the Galaxy Z Fold series), Samsung is probably planning to introduce more such innovative form factors for mobile devices. The company is reportedly prepping to make a phone that doubles up as a tablet with rollable screens and dual-folding screens.

Past leaks also imply that Samsung is working on a device that features two hinges. Notably, this device can transform from a phone into a tablet.