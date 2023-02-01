Samsung recently unveiled its latest 5G-ready mid-ranger dubbed the Galaxy A14 5G. Despite carrying a reasonable price tag, the handset boasts an impressive array of features and offers 5G connectivity support. Now, it looks like the Korean tech giant is prepping to unveil a 4G version of this affordable smartphone.

Ahead of the launch, the Samsung Galaxy A14 4G smartphone's full specification, pricing, as well as renders have surfaced online (via WinFuture). According to the report, there won't be a major difference between the 4G and 5G versions of the Galaxy A14.

For comparison, the 4G-ready model will pack an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 processor, while the Galaxy A14 5G will use an Exynos 1330 chipset to draw the power. Furthermore, the handset will ship with 4GB of RAM and offer 64GB and 128GB of onboard storage capacity.

Users can expand this internal storage up to 1TB with the help of a microSD card. Notably, the Galaxy A14 LTE will sport a 6.6-inch PLS-based LCD panel. The display will deliver a resolution of 2408×1080 pixels and a 60Hz refresh rate. Also, the screen will support a peak brightness of 480 nits.

In the photography department, the smartphone houses a triple rear camera setup featuring a 50MP main camera. Aside from this, it features a 5MP ultrawide lens with an F/2.4 aperture. Also, it has a 2MP macro sensor, which isn't necessary. Upfront, the phone has a 13MP shooter which comes in handy for capturing selfies and video calling.

First look at the Galaxy A14 4g



• Helio G80

• 50mp main camera

• 6.6 inch FHD+ Display

• 5000mah battery

• One UI 5



From: https://t.co/yDMHigYvFz pic.twitter.com/RR7uAB0t9X — Anthony (@TheGalox_) January 28, 2023

A robust 5000mAh battery unit will be powering up the entire system. This cell will reportedly support 10W charging. It is also worth mentioning here that the handset weighs around 201 grams. Other notable features include Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, NFC, and dual-band AC WiFi support.

The Galaxy A14 also supports Dolby Atmos. The smartphone has a headphone jack and a dual stereo speaker setup. Moreover, it runs Android 13 with a layer of One UI 5 on top. Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy A14 4G in Eastern Europe in March 2023.

Also, the Galaxy A14 4G might carry a price tag of around EUR 200 (about $217). However, details about the smartphone's availability in other regions are still scarce.