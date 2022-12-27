Samsung will be unveiling a new smartphone dubbed the Galaxy A14 5G in the coming weeks. The Korean tech giant is reportedly working on a 4G variant of the handset.

The Galaxy A14 4G has bagged the Bluetooth SIG and the WiFi Alliance certifications. This is a major sign that the 4G-ready smartphone is headed to the market soon.

According to the Bluetooth SIG certification website, the Galaxy A14 carries model numbers SM-A145R_DSN and SM-A145P_DS. The Galaxy A14 4G has appeared on the WiFi Alliance certifications website with model number SM-A145P_DS.

As expected, these certifications reveal many key details about the Galaxy A14 4G model. For instance, the Bluetooth SIG listing confirms the upcoming A-series phone will support Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity.

Likewise, the WiFi Alliance listing confirms the Galaxy A14 4G will run Android 13 OS out of the box. Aside from this, the listing suggests the handset will support dual-WiFi bands.

In other words, the Galaxy A14 4G will support 2.4GHz and 5GHz WiFi bands. Moreover, it will be compatible with WiFi Direct and WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac.

Regrettably, these listings do not divulge the key specifications of the Galaxy A14 4G smartphone. However, these details will likely surface online as the Galaxy A14 passes through other certification websites.

The 5G-enabled version of the handset recently visited the Geekbench benchmark database. As a result, we know the specifications and features of the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G.

Under the hood, the smartphone will pack an Exynos 1330 processor. Samsung might launch a MediaTek Dimensity version of the Galaxy A14 5G as well.

The Geekbench listing suggests this model will pack a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor. The FCC certification listing of the Galaxy A14 5G confirms the presence of a 5000mAh battery.

Moreover, this cell will reportedly support 15W fast charging. A couple more Galaxy A-series smartphones have been spotted on the Bluetooth SIG website, courtesy of tipster Mukul Sharma.

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G and Galaxy A54 5G receive the Bluetooth SIG certification.#Samsung #SamsungGalaxyA34 #SamsungGalaxyA54 pic.twitter.com/k3qQrb9JoE — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) December 23, 2022

Dubbed the Galaxy A34 5G and Galaxy A54, the handsets carry model numbers SM-A346B and SM-A546B, respectively. The listing suggests the devices will support Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity.