Multiple reports suggest Samsung isn't planning to launch a Galaxy S21 FE successor anytime soon. To recap, the Galaxy S21 FE smartphone's launch was also delayed several times.

In fact, the word on the street was that the Galaxy S21 FE will not even see the light of day. Still, the Galaxy S21 FE went official in January this year.

The Korean smartphone giant recently discontinued the Galaxy A7x series. Now, there are a lot of speculations surrounding the launch of the Galaxy S22 FE.

Contrary to earlier reports, recent rumours claim Samsung is working on the Galaxy S22 FE. Moreover, a fresh leak suggests the next FE (Fan Edition) smartphone is on the verge of going official.

Notably, the upcoming Galaxy S22 Fan Edition might pack a MediaTek chip. Noted tipster Connor (@OreXda) claims the Galaxy S22 FE will launch alongside the Galaxy Buds 2 in the coming days.

Reliable leaker Dohyun Kim has confirmed Samsung is prepping to launch new devices. Regrettably, Kim believes the company will not unveil the highly-anticipated Galaxy S22 FE.

If rumours making the rounds online turn out to be true, Samsung will host its next Galaxy Unpacked event on February 1. The South Korean tech behemoth could announce the Galaxy S23 series at the impending event.

Tipster RGcloudS suggests Samsung will unveil a slew of products in the second part of the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event. The company will show off the Galaxy Tab S8 FE and Galaxy S22 FE among other devices, according to the tipster.

A report by GizmoChina suggests the aforesaid devices will get a soft launch two weeks after the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event. According to RGcloudS, Samsung will oust the Galaxy A74 in favour of the Galaxy S22 FE.

Past leaks show that a myriad of Galaxy A-series phones including the Galaxy A54, A34, A24, and A14 is slated to launch soon. However, details about the Galaxy A74's launch are still scarce.

The Galaxy S22 FE is likely to pack an Exynos 2300 chipset. Also, the handset might house a 108MP Samsung ISOCEL HM6 primary camera.

Moreover, the Galaxy S22 FE will reportedly carry the same price tag as the Galaxy A73. To those unaware, the Galaxy A73 retails for $499.

Also, the Galaxy Tab S8 FE will use the same Exynos 2300 chipset to draw its power. According to the new leak, the Galaxy Tab S9 series will be unveiled during the second Unpacked event.

Samsung is expected to host the second Galaxy Unpacked event in Q3 2023. More details about the Galaxy S22 FE are likely to surface online ahead of the handset's rumoured 2023 launch.