Samsung could be on the verge of unveiling a new A-series smartphone dubbed the Galaxy A34 5G. The handset recently bagged the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standard) certification.

Now, the Samsung Galaxy X34 5G has been spotted on the FCC (Federal Communications Commission) database. This is a major sign that the Galaxy A-series smartphone is slated to go official soon.

The device is listed with model number SM-A346M on the FCC database. As expected, the FCC listing divulges a slew of key details about the upcoming handset.

First, it confirms the Galaxy A34 5G will support 25W fast charging. The handset has also passed through the Geekbench benchmarking website. According to the Geekbench listing, the 5G-ready phone packs a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 processor.

Furthermore, the FCC certification listing of the Galaxy A34 5G shows that the test was conducted using a charger with the model number EP-TA800. This charger is reportedly Samsung's Type-C charging adapter with 25W power output support.

Moreover, this Type-C charging adapter uses PPS and USB-PD protocols. Aside from this, the listing sheds some light on the upcoming handset's connectivity features.

The Galaxy A34 has been subject to some leaks as well. For instance, design renders of the upcoming 5G-enabled phone surfaced online not long ago. The leaked renders gave us a glimpse into the handset's four colour options.

In addition to launching a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chip-backed model, Samsung might bring an Exynos 1380 chip variant into select markets.

In the photography department, the Galaxy A34 will house three rear-mounted cameras. This triple rear camera setup will reportedly comprise a 48MP primary camera sensor.

Upfront, the Galaxy A34 5G might feature a 13MP shooter for selfies and video calling. Also, the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G is expected to sport an AMOLED display that offers a 90Hz refresh rate.

This screen might support a Full HD+ resolution as well. A robust 5000mAh battery unit will probably power up the entire system.