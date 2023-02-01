Samsung has been on a launch spree lately. The Korean smartphone giant will soon unveil its next-gen Galaxy S-series of smartphones. Aside from this, the company will be taking the wraps off the much-awaited Galaxy Book 3 series of notebooks at the event.

To those unaware, Samsung will be hosting its next Unpacked event in San Francisco on February 1. The company will be showcasing a myriad of exciting products at the event. Now, it looks like a new Galaxy A-series smartphone could also be in the offing.

Samsung is prepping to unveil the Galaxy A24, according to reliable tipster Evan Blass. Furthermore, Blass suggests the next A-series smartphones will go official during another Unpacked event, which will take place in March. In the meantime, the Samsung Galaxy A24 has been spotted on the FCC (Federal Communications Commission) database.

The FCC database listing confirms the Galaxy A24 has model number SM-A245M/DSN. Aside from this, the certification listing divulges key specifications of the upcoming smartphone. The Galaxy A24 will come with a charging adapter that carries model number EP-TA800.

This could turn out to be Samsung's 25W Type-C power adapter. So, it is safe to assume that the Galaxy A24 will offer 25W fast charging support. Aside from this, the FCC certification listing confirms the handset will support LTE connectivity. Moreover, the Galaxy A24 will support 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 17, 26, 28, and 66 Bands.

According to the listing, the Galaxy A24 will offer multiple connectivity options. This includes NFC, Bluetooth, as well as WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac. As if that weren't enough, the upcoming smartphone will feature a microSD card slot for storage expansion. Regrettably, the listing does not divulge other details about the Samsung Galaxy A24.

To recap, the Galaxy A24 recently passed through the Geekbench database. The Geekbench listing of the smartphone implies it will pack the MediaTek Helio G99 chipset. Likewise, the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standard) certification of the handset reveals some equally vital information regarding the A-series smartphone.