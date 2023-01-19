The Samsung Galaxy S23 series is expected to bring major upgrades over the outgoing Galaxy S22 lineup across the board. The internet is also teeming with all sorts of speculations surrounding the design and pricing of the upcoming handsets.

Still, the Galaxy S23 series rumour mill is in full swing. More pieces of vital information regarding the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra have popped up on the internet over the past 24 hours.

As mentioned earlier, the Galaxy S23 series' full spec sheet, European pricing, and pre-order offers have been tipped. However, the recently leaked spec sheet wasn't accurate according to a new shred of information.

According to the leaked spec sheet, the Galaxy S23 series will ship with LPDDR5 RAM. However, reliable leaker Ice Universe begs to differ.

Ice Universe claims the Galaxy S23 lineup will come with faster LPDDR5X RAM instead. To recap, Samsung launched the Galaxy S22 series with LPDDR5 RAM in 2022.

Samsung Galaxy S23 series

LPDDR5✘ LPDDR5X✔

click here：https://t.co/vzobMRR522

• $50 Samsung Credit when you pre-order one device

• $100 Samsung Credit when you pre-order two devices — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) January 18, 2023

The upgraded LPDDR5X memory will bring a major 1.3x boost in terms of speed, Moreover, it promises a 20 percent reduction in power consumption.

As if that weren't enough, the Samsung Galaxy S23 series trio is expected to bring an improvement in the storage department. The current-gen Galaxy S22 series has UFS 3.1 storage, but the upcoming Galaxy S23 lineup might offer UFS 4.0 storage.

As a result, all three Galaxy S23 series phones will offer up to a 100 percent improvement in read and write speeds. Aside from this, it will be 46 percent more efficient compared to the older UFS 3.1 storage.

Under the hood, the upcoming S-series smartphones might pack a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. So, it is safe to assume that the upcoming flagships will deliver a more powerful performance than their precursors.

The Korean tech giant has confirmed the presence of a 200MP ISOCELL HP2 camera on the upcoming Galaxy S23 lineup. The new sensor will probably serve as the main shooter for the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Also, Samsung's head of mobile, TM Roh recently revealed that we might witness two "Ultra" models going official at the Galaxy Unpacked event.