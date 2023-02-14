Samsung is reportedly prepping to unveil a new mid-range smartphone dubbed the Galaxy A34 5G. The handset will sit below the Galaxy A54 5G, which is expected to go official soon. Regrettably, details about the Galaxy A34 5G smartphone's launch date are still scarce.

Still, some reports suggest the Galaxy A34 5G could launch by next month. The Korean smartphone giant has neither confirmed nor denied this speculation yet. Ahead of the rumoured launch, some key specifications of the upcoming 5G-ready smartphone have surfaced online.

Tipster Yogesh Brar has shed some light on the Galaxy A34 5G smartphone's key specifications before its impending launch. According to Brar, the handset will pack a Dimensity SoC under the hood. The much-awaited Galaxy A33 5G successor has been subject to a lot of leaks lately.

Now, Brar claims the Galaxy A34 5G will feature a 6.6-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution. Moreover, this screen will support a 120Hz refresh rate. Previously leaked renders show a waterdrop notch on the display that accommodates the selfie camera.

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G



- 6.6" FHD+ sAMOLED, 120Hz

- MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC

- 6/8GB RAM

- 128/256GB storage

- Rear Cam: 48MP (OIS) + 8MP (UW) + 5MP (macro)

- Front Cam: 13MP

- Android 13, OneUI

- WiFi6

- IP67 rating

- 5,000mAh battery, 25W charging — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) February 13, 2023

Furthermore, Brar revealed that the upcoming Galaxy A-series phone will pack a Dimensity 900 SoC. However, earlier reports indicated that the Galaxy A34 5G either features a Dimensity 1080 or an Exynos 1280 SoC. The Exynos 1280 SoC-backed version was expected to launch in select regions.

The Galaxy A34 5G will ship with up to 8GB of RAM, 128GB, and 256GB of internal storage. For optics, the handset will have three rear-mounted cameras including a 48MP main camera with OIS. Aside from this, the rear panel will house an 8MP ultra-wide and a 5MP macro camera.

Upfront, the Galaxy A34 5G will feature a 13MP selfie camera. The device will run Android 13 out of the box with One UI 5.0 on top. Also, it carries an IP67 rating. It will offer multiple connectivity options including WiFi 6. A 5000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support will power up the entire system.

It is unclear whether Samsung will provide a charger in the box. You will be able to choose between Awesome Violet, Awesome Lime, Awesome Graphite, and Awesome White colour options.