After unveiling its next-gen Galaxy S-series of flagship smartphones, Samsung is gearing up to refresh the Galaxy A lineup. The Korean smartphone giant is reportedly prepping to launch two new mid-range smartphones dubbed the Galaxy A34 and Galaxy A54.

Both upcoming Galaxy A-series smartphones have bagged multiple certifications. This is a sign they are slated to launch soon. In fact, some reports claim the Galaxy A34 and Galaxy A54 will go official next month. Ahead of their rumoured launch, the Galaxy A54 has been spotted on the TENAA certification website.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G (SM-A5460) listed at TENAA certification, reveals few specifications.

- 4905mAh/5000mAh battery

- b41, b78, b79, and b28 5G bands

As expected, the TENAA listing reveals some of the upcoming handset's specifications. Notably, the Galaxy A54 carries model number SM-A5400 on the TENAA website. According to the listing, the mid-range smartphone will use a 4905mAh battery to draw its juices. Samsung will probably it as a 5,000mAh cell.

Moreover, this cell is likely to offer 25W charging support. The upcoming smartphone will feature a triple rear camera setup. Upfront, it will house a shooter for capturing selfies and video calling, as per the TENAA listing. Furthermore, the device will support b28, b78, b79, and b41 5G bands.

Regrettably, the TENAA listing does not divulge any other key detail about the Galaxy A54. Nonetheless, the certification suggests the smartphone's launch is around the corner. However, Samsung is still mum on its plan to launch the A-series smartphone next month.

Past leaks suggest the Galaxy A54 will pack the unannounced Exynos 1380 SoC under the hood. This processor could be paired with 8GB of RAM. Furthermore, the handset will probably offer 128GB and 512GB of internal storage capacity. It might sport a 6.4-inch AMOLED panel with a Full HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

In the photography department, the Galaxy A54 will reportedly feature a 50MP main shooter on the back. Aside from this, the rear panel will accommodate a 12MP ultra-wide and an 8MP tertiary camera. Moreover, it is expected to bear a striking resemblance to the newly launched Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ smartphones.

This means the back panel of the Galaxy A54 will sport three camera rings. Lastly, the handset could be available in Awesome Violet, Awesome Lime, Awesome Graphite, and Awesome White colour options.