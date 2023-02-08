Samsung came under fire last year for throttling the performance of around 10,000 apps without anyone knowing. Notably, these apps used the company's GOS (Game Optimizing Service). However, it is worth mentioning here that benchmarking apps weren't throttled by GOS.

Aside from blatantly breaching the trust of its users, the Korean tech giant got into hot waters for not giving an option to manually disable it. To those unaware, GOS is a built-in app that was used last year on the Galaxy S22 series. GOS essentially comes in handy when a user wants to play a game for extended periods without consuming the battery life too quickly.

However, the app should have never prevented non-gaming apps from working effectively. Alternatively, Samsung could have enabled users to select whether they want to switch to this low-performance mode. Samsung hasn't spared any effort to amend its run-down reputation since this issue surfaced online.

As a result, One UI allows you to manually turn off GOS. Switching off Game Optimizing Service will enable users to take full advantage of their chipsets while playing games. The newly launched Galaxy S23 series of smartphones come with an option to turn off GOS.

Samsung Galaxy S23 brings GOS toggle, is there any throttling issue? - https://t.co/OunPa3bwTo pic.twitter.com/Hh1vCI4sIM — Sammy Fans (@thesammyfans) February 4, 2023

In other words, the Galaxy S23 series delivers a superior gaming experience. The handsets take full advantage of the customised Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which boasts a slightly overclocked CPU and GPU. In fact, an earlier report suggests the GPU used in the Galaxy S23 Ultra outperformed Apple's A16 Bionic.

Notably, the A16 Bionic chipset powers up the current-gen iPhone 14 series. Samsung claims its recently unveiled flagship smartphones feature an improved cooling system. For instance, the Galaxy S23 has a cooling system that's 1.6 times better compared to the Galaxy S22.

Similarly, the Galaxy S23+ comes with a cooling system that's a whopping 2.8 times better than last year's Galaxy S22+. Lastly, the cooling system of the Galaxy S23 Ultra is 2.3 times better than the cooling system of the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

So, it is safe to say that the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphones are built to handle the heat. Although your fingers are likely to feel the heat while playing games, it will be dissipated via the rear panel.