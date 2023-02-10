Samsung is reportedly prepping to host another Unpacked event on March 30. The Korean tech giant will be unveiling new A-series smartphones during the event. Notably, the Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G, and Galaxy A14 smartphones could go official during the impending Unpacked event.

In the meantime, the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and the Galaxy A14 4G smartphones have bagged the NBTC certification. Moreover, the Galaxy M54 5G has been spotted on the SIG (Bluetooth Special Interest Group) website. These are major signs that the aforesaid smartphones are headed to the market soon.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G receives the NBTC certification and the Indian BIS certification. Launch imminent.#Samsung #SamsungGalaxyA54 pic.twitter.com/ECPzjwlC16 — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) February 10, 2023

The NBTC certification website confirms the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G has model number SM-A546E/DS. The Galaxy A14, on the other hand, has surfaced on the NBTC database carrying model number SM-A145F/DSN. Likewise, the Bluetooth SIG certification reveals the Samsung Galaxy M54 5G has model number SM-M546B/DS.

The Galaxy A54 5G has received the GCF certification as well. Tipster Mukul Sharma recently shared a screenshot of the handset's certification on Twitter.

According to the Bluetooth SIG listing, the Galaxy M54 5G supports Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. Regrettably, other key details about these handsets are still scarce. However, the specifications of the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G aren't a mystery, thanks to the latest leaks.

Some reports suggest the Galaxy A54 5G will sport a 6.4-inch S-AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution. Moreover, this screen will deliver a refresh rate of 120Hz. The Galaxy A54 5G will pack an Exynos 1380 chipset under the hood. Furthermore, the 5G-ready smartphone will reportedly come in two configurations including 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage.

A robust 5,000mAh battery unit will be powering up the entire system. This cell will probably support 25W charging. In the photography department, the Galaxy A54 5G has a 32MP front-mounted shooter for selfies and video calling. The rear panel houses a 50MP main camera with OIS. There's a 12MP ultra-wide and a 5MP macro camera as well.

The Galaxy A54 5G will run Android 13 OS and come in multiple shades. This includes graphite, violet, silver, and lime. The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G might carry a starting price of around 530 euros. Samsung is also working on the Galaxy A34 5G, which might launch alongside the Galaxy A54.

The word on the street is that the Galaxy A34 5G will sport a 6.6-inch S-AMOLED panel that supports an FHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The handset has an Exynos 1280 chipset paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB / 256GB of internal storage.

The smartphone will reportedly use a 5,000mAh battery with 25W charging support to draw its juices. Upfront, it houses a 13MP selfie camera. The Galaxy A34 5G could get a triple rear camera setup featuring a 48MP main camera with OIS.