Star Wars remains one of the biggest franchises. Fans are always looking forward to something new to explore in a galaxy far, far away.

The last major Star Wars game was Star Wars Outlaws, which launched last year. The open-world entry was met with mostly favourable reviews, but fans believe that it could've been better.

2025 is going to go by without a new Star Wars game, but that could change pretty soon, as there are rumours of a new game that's to be announced soon.

Big Star Wars Game To Be Announced 'Soon'

The rumours began when industry insider Kurakasis on XCancel posted about it. Aside from teasing a potential major announcement, he adds that the game isn't Star Wars: Zero Company or Eclipse, two other titles in development.

With The Game Awards 2025 airing on 11 December, fans are now expecting the reveal of the new game there.

While The Game Awards was solely an awards show when it launched years ago, it has also been a platform for big game announcements as of late. If there was a new game to be announced before the year ends, there's no other place to do it than at TGA 2025.

Fans Weigh In On The Next Big Anticipated Star Wars Game

The floor is open when it comes to what the next Star Wars game could be. If fans were to be asked, though, there are a few entries they want to see next.

At the top is the next game in the Star Wars Jedi series starring Cal Kestis. Both Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor performed well financially and received positive reviews. The third and final game was confirmed to be in development, but not much has been revealed about it yet.

There are a few concerns about the third game, though. Earlier this year, series developer EA was acquired by Saudi Arabia-based Silver Lake Partners in a $52.5 billion (£39.4 billion) buyout. Industry insiders, including Jason Schreier, noted that this could lead to aggressive cost-cutting at EA.

When that happens, projects can be cancelled, including the Star Wars Jedi 3 game. Considering that both games did well, fans are hoping that the third game is saved from cancellation.

Saber Interactive Holds the Reins, But Updates Are Scarce

The other game could be the long-awaited Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake. The remake was first revealed in 2021 and was being developed by Aspyr. That version of Star Wars KOTOR ended up being cancelled.

Speaking to IGN in 2024, Saber Interactive CEO Matthew Karch says that the remake is currently in their hands. Unfortunately, no further updates have been given about the remake since then. No release time frame was provided by the developer as well.

Both games are big enough for a TGA 2025 reveal. With TGA drawing close, fans don't have to wait long to know what the next Star Wars game is. If a reveal does happen at the event, we can expect the game to launch within 2026 or 2027.