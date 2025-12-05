The telecom world is buzzing. Following a new trademark application for 'Starlink Mobile', the prospect of SpaceX launching an independent mobile phone service has dramatically increased.

This bold move suggests Elon Musk's company is not content with simply supplying satellite internet; it appears to be laying the groundwork to challenge traditional global carriers directly, aiming to connect users everywhere on Earth.

The 'Starlink Mobile' Trademark: A Carrier Challenge

The filing of a new trademark application for 'Starlink Mobile' confirms the seriousness of CEO Elon Musk about establishing a mobile phone provider. This move by SpaceX came to light on Thursday, after a user on X, Steve (@Steved24661), spotted the submission, which was officially lodged with the US Patent and Trademark Office on 16th October.

$ASTS: Elon hinted at competing with MNOs back in September. And what did he do a month later? Double down with a “Starlink Mobile” trademark filing.



If MNOs weren’t aware of Starlink’s competitive threat then, they should be now. https://t.co/VDB6krUzKn pic.twitter.com/B9UXRNnRxX — Steve (@Steved24661) December 4, 2025

Crucially, the application arrived shortly after Musk had contemplated going head-to-head with established carriers, and just over a month following the company's $17 billion (£12.75 billion) agreement to purchase valuable radio frequencies from EchoStar, the owner of Boost Mobile.

The trademark's scope is broad, covering several areas from general telecommunications and communication services to the delivery of 'cellular personal communication services,' 'video and data to mobile phones and smart devices,' and other related applications.

Upgrading the Connection: The Role of 'Powered by Starlink'

SpaceX also submitted a trademark application for 'Powered by Starlink,' intended for use across the same sectors. The company is preparing to broaden its cellular Starlink offering, currently available through T-Mobile and other service providers, including Rogers in Canada and KDDI in Japan.

This innovation relies on satellites in space rather than conventional mobile phone masts to provide connectivity to people in areas that lack signal. The system already assists individuals and businesses in getting online in rural and remote areas.

🔥BREAKING: SpaceX just trademarked “Starlink Mobile” and “Powered by Starlink” in the U.S.



Elon has openly said you should be able to choose Starlink the same way you choose AT&T, T-Mobile, or Verizon.



After spending $17B on spectrum + launching 15,000 next-gen satellites,… pic.twitter.com/5Vk5LxZDXP — Swapan Kumar Manna (@swapankm) December 5, 2025

Nevertheless, the cellular Starlink offering currently operates at slower speeds; for the moment, the data capacity is sufficient to support activities such as lower-resolution video calls, social networking, and messaging.

The radio frequencies acquired through the EchoStar agreement are expected to improve the cellular Starlink offering with substantially increased capacity and advanced functions, allowing SpaceX to provide a service comparable to 4G LTE. To enable this enhanced cellular provision, the company intends to deploy up to 15,000 new satellites.

Furthermore, the regulatory submission from SpaceX notes plans to use a combination of spacecraft and ground-based equipment to deliver mobile coverage.

The Global Ambition vs. Reality Check

The crucial issue, as PC Mag points out, is whether SpaceX intends to offer cellular Starlink as a distinct service to challenge existing mobile providers. Just one day after the EchoStar agreement, Musk suggested that SpaceX might seek to operate as a global carrier, but he also tempered those expectations.

NEWS: SpaceX has filed a request to trademark “Starlink Mobile,” hinting that it may launch a mobile carrier.



pic.twitter.com/EENDn4mSEf — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) December 5, 2025

'To be clear, we're not going to put the other carriers out of business. They're still going to be around because they own a lot of spectrum,' he told the All-in Podcast. 'But yes, you should be able to have Starlink like you have an AT&T, or T-Mobile, or Verizon, or whatever.'

Both AT&T and Verizon have collaborated with competitor AST SpaceMobile to provide satellite connection, while Apple has been utilising Globalstar to offer emergency satellite access to iPhone users. Nevertheless, SpaceX might potentially buy Globalstar.