Jennifer Lopez has reportedly taken her heartbreak to a supernatural level, with claims that the pop star has turned to witchcraft in a desperate attempt to rekindle her relationship with ex-husband Ben Affleck.

It has been a year since Ben Affleck filed for divorce from Jennifer Lopez, but reports suggest the actress and singer is still struggling to move on. Sources have claimed that Lopez has turned to witchcraft and astrology, hoping to use spiritual means to bring Affleck back into her life. According to Radar Online, an insider alleged that Lopez is 'refusing to accept that this is the end' and believes that her connection with Affleck 'isn't finished yet'.

The insider also suggested that Lopez has been performing rituals involving sage burning and moon chanting. These practices are said to be part of her efforts to realign energies and reconnect with her former partner. Reports indicate that Lopez has become increasingly invested in these spiritual methods, taking them far more seriously than those around her might have expected.

Spending Thousands On Spiritual Services

Lopez is reportedly spending large sums on spiritual and mystical services. These include chakra alignments and space clearing rituals.

The cost of these services could be steep, with spiritual cleanses and rituals often reaching several thousand pounds per session. For a global celebrity with a net worth in the hundreds of millions, spending a few thousand pounds (around £3,000 to £4,000 or approximately $3,800 to $5,100) on such practices may not seem excessive. However, it has raised eyebrows among those close to her, particularly given her recent personal and professional pressures.

Ben Affleck's Friends Reportedly Concerned

Despite the couple's divorce, reports suggest Affleck's close friends are worried that Lopez's persistence might influence him. The pair were reportedly seen together looking unusually friendly at the Kiss of the Spider Woman premiere on 6 October 2025, which has fuelled speculation that Lopez's efforts could be working. Those familiar with the couple's dynamic have noted that Affleck has often found it difficult to fully separate from Lopez, even during past breakups.

Friends of the actor are said to be wary of a reconciliation, believing that it could lead to another emotional setback for both. They fear that the renewed connection may not be built on stability, but rather on Lopez's refusal to accept the end of their marriage. Still, sightings of the two together have sparked renewed gossip across Hollywood and online fan communities.

Refusing To Leave The £55 Million Mansion

Lopez has also reportedly refused to move out of the mansion she once shared with Affleck. The property, valued at around £55 million (approximately $68 million), has been on the market for over a year but remains unsold. Real estate experts have said it may be priced too high for current market conditions, but Lopez is allegedly unwilling to let it go, perhaps due to its emotional connection to her marriage.

The lavish home symbolised the couple's reunion when they remarried, and Lopez's reluctance to sell it is being seen as yet another sign that she has not fully moved on. The property has been described as one of Los Angeles' most extravagant estates, featuring multiple pools, a cinema room, and extensive grounds.

Comments From Her Ex-Husband Ojani Noa

Meanwhile, Lopez's other ex-husband, Ojani Noa, has publicly criticised her comments about her past relationships. In a recent interview, Lopez suggested that her ex-partners had all been incapable of loving her properly. Noa responded sharply, accusing her of cheating and urging her to stop portraying herself as a victim.