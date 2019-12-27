Whether it is Android or iOS there are new leaks regularly coming out before the new year. Apple's development of the iPhone 12 appears to be in full swing as insiders have regularly shared new information about its next smartphone refresh. Meanwhile, Samsung is expected to deliver one of its flagship models earlier next year. As such, sources reveal that the Galaxy S11 might be already completed with just a little more fine-tuning left before it starts production.

The most recent detail to come out apparently shows the display, which almost has no bezels on the frame. This comes from a reliable source who has an impressive track record when it comes to Samsung-related updates. What gave it away is a sample normally issued to third-party accessory manufacturers as a design reference. Looking at the images shared on social media, the screen confirms that existence of a hole-punch front-facing camera.

Galaxy S11 cover, this is the final version. The cover is not a protective film, it is a reference for the protective film. The cover is closer to the real phone design. S11's â€œforeheadâ€ and â€œchinâ€ are very optimistic. pic.twitter.com/TFdH1oHNls — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 20, 2019

However, it is notably shrunk down which should make it virtually unnoticeable at certain times. The location follows that of the Galaxy Note 10 which positions its dead centre close to the upper section of the screen. Perhaps the most impressive takeaway is the slim borders surrounding the display of the Galaxy S11.

It was previously rumoured that Samsung might go for a pop-up module for its secondary camera. Forbes points out the engineers might have considered a hole-punch approach due to the sensitive nature of the motorised component. In addition to the standard variant, additional samples for the S11+ and S11e confirms the reduction of the top and bottom bezels.

Looking at the three protective films, you can compare the sizes of S11e, S11 and S11 . pic.twitter.com/kuDAJCKUVi — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 26, 2019

While the specifications have not been officially announced, several reports have already suggested the 2020 flagship will debut with premium features. The display will sport a 120 Hz refresh rate. The handset is allegedly equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. Additionally, the under-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor is likewise upgraded have a bigger scanning area.

Imaging capabilities will likely be top-notch with advanced optical zoom to rival that of its competitors. The Galaxy S11 series will be compatible with 5G networks. According to a related report, Samsung is speculated to launch the Galaxy Fold 2 as well. This implies the South Korean tech outfit will have two flagship series that will debut in the first half of 2020 and another in the second.