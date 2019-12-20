After over a month of speculation, it seems that consumers finally have a glimpse of what the rumoured Galaxy Fold 2 looks like. Industry insiders have been hinting at a follow-up foldable almost immediately after the original model hit retailers in September. Moreover, Samsung even teased a new folding smartphone during one of its presentations. However, Motorola gained an upper hand when it unveiled the new Razr foldable, which featured a cutting-edge hinge system that prevents the flexible OLED display from creasing. Now, it seems the South Korean tech outfit is about to debut it's own version soon.

The images of the purported Galaxy Fold 2 apparently came from a post on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, as reported by Ars Technica. There were several photos of what seems to be a working prototype of the rumoured clamshell foldable. Despite the absence of a Samsung logo, the icons shown on the display suggests that it could be one. The interface is evidently the skinned version of Android found on modern Galaxy series handsets.

A noticeable feature that can be gleaned from the photos show thicker bezels surrounding the entire display. Just like its predecessor, the edges jut out a bit to keep the plastic surface of the bendable OLED screen from rubbing against itself. Likewise notable is the hole-punch selfie camera cutout, set on the top middle section of the screen.

The technology behind it is fragile and thus requires protection from various debris that might slip behind the panel. However, due to the clamshell form factor, the thick bezels make the Galaxy Fold 2 look a little outdated compared to regular Samsung models with near bezel-less touchscreens.

Unlike the new Motorola Razr, the exterior display looks like a small cutout on the bottom left that shows the date and time. It's likely notifications and alerts will have visual cues as well. To the right is a dual-camera module with an LED flash flanking it.

What remains to be seen is if the hinge mechanism has been upgraded to keep debris out and keep the flexible display from developing creases, which can damage the flexible OLED in the long run. Other features spotted on the photos is a volume rocker on the right side of the upper section of the clamshell handset. A closer inspection reveals what might be the power button, speculated to house the fingerprint scanner. Sources believe Samsung will announce the Galaxy Fold 2 alongside the Galaxy S11 series around February 2020.