Much to the delight of its huge fanbase, Samsung unveiled its highly anticipated Galaxy S23 series of smartphones at the Unpacked event on February 1. The newly launched Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphones bring several upgrades over the outgoing Galaxy S22 lineup.

For instance, the highest-end Galaxy S23 Ultra packs an overclocked version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC under the hood. As a result, it surpassed last year's Galaxy S22 Ultra in terms of performance in GPU benchmark. For comparison, the Galaxy S22 Ultra uses an Exynos chipset.

The recently surfaced Galaxy S23 3DMark Wild Life Extreme benchmark test results show the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset beats the Exynos 2200 chip-backed S22 Ulrta hands down. Notably, this benchmark has a reputation for pushing the capabilities of the GPUs to their limits.

The Galaxy S23 scored 3,811 points, while the Galaxy S23+ gained 3,799 points. Moreover, the average framerate of both devices was 20.80. The Galaxy S22+, on the other hand, scored 1,689 points with an average framerate of just 10.10. During the test, the Galaxy S22 Ultra went toe-to-toe with the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Read more Samsung Galaxy Book 3 key specifications, design revealed before launch

The newly launched Galaxy S23 Ultra scored 3,874 points, reaching an average of 23.20 FPS during the benchmark test. However, the Galaxy S22 Ultra gained just 1,912 points, hitting an average of 11.40 fps (via Coisa de Nerd). The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset which powers the Galaxy S23 series globally packs an Adreno 740 GPU.

The Galaxy S22 series, which uses the Exynos 2200 SoC to draw power has an Xclipse 920 GPU for handling graphics. The frequency of the Xclipse 920 chip is 555MHz. The standard Adreno 740 GPU's frequency is 680MHz. The Galaxy S23 family has a higher-binned version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset with an improved GPU frequency of 719MHz.

As a result, there's a huge gap between the Galaxy S23 Ultra and the Galaxy S22 Ultra as far as graphical performance is concerned. The Galaxy S23 series has turned out to be a gaming beast as revealed by these early benchmarks. The Exynos 2200 SoC with its Xclipse 920 GPU can't beat the performance of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which houses an overclocked Adreno 740 GPU.

However, it is worth noting that synthetic benchmarks do not necessarily reflect performance in the real world. The Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra have gone up for pre-orders carrying price tags of $799, $1049, and $1199, respectively.

You can head straight to the company's official website to pre-reserve a Galaxy S23 phone before February 17. Alternatively, you can get your hands on the Galaxy S22, which is currently available for the price of the Galaxy S21 FE,