After floating around the rumour mill for quite some time, the Galaxy S23 series trio finally went official at the Unpacked 2023 event on February 1. The newly launched flagship smartphone lineup comprises the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra premium smartphones.

The Galaxy S23 is an entry-level smartphone that boasts Samsung's premium tech. The Galaxy S23+ is a slightly upgraded version of the standard Galaxy S23 with a larger screen and a more robust battery unit.

Notably, the Galaxy S23 and S23+ have received significant design improvements. To recap, previous-gen models have a rear-mounted camera module that extends to the frame. However, the rear panel of the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ have three circular cutouts to accommodate the camera sensors.

Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ Specs, Price

Moreover, the handsets use the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon processor to draw their power. The standard Galaxy S23 ships with 8GB of RAM. You can choose between 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB internal storage options. The phone carries a starting price of $799.

The Galaxy S23+, on the other hand, costs $999. For this price, you get the base model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage option. Alternatively, you can buy the 8GB RAM + 512GB storage model. Furthermore, the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ are available in Phantom Black, Lavender, Green, and Cream colour options.

Both devices have metal frames and glass backs. Moreover, the flat displays have thinner bezels than the previous models. The Galaxy S23 features a 6.1-inch display, while the Plus model sports a slightly larger 6.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x display.

The Galaxy S23, as well as the Galaxy S23+, have Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on top for additional protection. Also, the displays carry an HD10+ certification. The screen delivers a refresh rate between 48Hz and 120Hz based on the content playing on the screen.

The displays deliver peak brightness of up to 1750 nits and support dual speakers with Dolby Atmos. The devices pack a custom version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The Galaxy S23 5G uses a 3900mAh battery to draw its juices. This cell supports 25W fast and 10W wireless charging.

A more potent 4700mAh battery powers up the Galaxy S23+. This battery unit supports 45W fast charging, as well as 10W wireless charging. For optics, both phones come with three rear-mounted cameras. This triple rear camera setup comprises a 50MP main camera with OIS.

Aside from this, the devices have a 12MP ultra-wide lens and a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom on the back. The Galaxy S23 and S23+ houses a 12MP selfie camera. Also, both phones have an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner.

For connectivity, the Galaxy S23 and S23+ support Wi-Fi 6E, NFC, and Bluetooth 5.3. The Galaxy S23 weighs 168 grams and its dimensions are 146.3 x 70.9 x 7.6mm. The Plus model measures 157.8 x 76.2 x 7.6mm and it weighs 196 grams.

Both handsets carry an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. The newly launched Galaxy S23 and S23+ boot Android 13 with One UI 5.1 on top.