The Samsung Galaxy S23 series of smartphones are slated to go official soon. Ahead of the launch, the upcoming S-series phones have been making multiple appearances online in the form of leaked renders.

Samsung will host its Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event on February 1 to unveil a myriad of amazing products including the Galaxy S23 series trio. To those unaware, the upcoming Galaxy S23 lineup comprises the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra.

All three Galaxy S23 series smartphones have been subject to a lot of leaks lately. The leaks have given us a glimpse into the upcoming handsets' outward appearance.

Now, a new set of design renders of the Galaxy S23 have popped up on the internet, courtesy of Winfuture.de. These recently leaked renders reveal the Galaxy S23 smartphone's design and colour options.

According to the leaked renders, the Galaxy S23 will be available in four eye-catching colour options. These include Mystic Lilac (pink/purple), Botanic Green, Cotton Flower (white), and Phantom Black.

The images confirm that the Galaxy S23 will not adopt an all-new design. In fact, the device appears to sport a slightly revamped design of the Galaxy S22. For instance, the upcoming handset doesn't feature protruding camera module like its predecessor.

Only the individual camera unit is raised from the rear panel. The phone will reportedly come in a metal frame and feature a glass back. The rear panel and the frame will have the same colours.

The Galaxy S23 has a notable curve at the edges to offer a better grip. The front panel has a flat display with a tiny punch-hole cutout for the 12MP selfie camera.

The triple rear camera setup is expected to comprise a 50MP main camera. Aside from this, the Galaxy S23 will house a 12MP ultra-wide and 10MP telephoto sensor on the back.

The Galaxy S23 sports a 6.1-inch AMOLED panel with an FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone might pack a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and a 3,700mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging and wireless charging.

Lastly, the Galaxy S23 could be available for purchase in two configurations. These include 8GB RAM+128GB storage and 8GB RAM+256GB storage.