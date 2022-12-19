Samsung is prepping to take the wraps off its Galaxy S23 series. The word on the street is that the Korean tech giant will launch the Galaxy S22 series successors early next year.

Notably, some reports claim the Galaxy S23 series launch event will take place in the first week of February. However, Samsung is still mum on the exact launch date of the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event.

In the meantime, all sorts of speculations surrounding the Galaxy S23 lineup continue to pop up on the internet. Now, the Galaxy S23 series smartphones have surfaced online in the form of leaked dummy units.

To those unaware, case makers usually prepare dummy units based on leaked designs and speculations. The recently surfaced images give us a glimpse into the design of the upcoming Galaxy S23 series.

Moreover, the design revealed in these dummy units aligns with previously leaked design renders. SlashLeaks originally shared this set of images.

The Galaxy S23 series appears to adopt a slightly boxy, flat display design. Moreover, the Galaxy S23 Ultra model resembles its predecessor, the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

However, the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus do not resemble the existing Galaxy S22 and the S22 Plus models. Interestingly, the camera cutouts design on both models is similar to the Galaxy S23 Ultra's rear camera setup.

The Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus rear panels feature three circular cutouts to house a triple camera setup. Also, an LED flash module is sitting next to the camera sensors.

However, the Galaxy S23 Ultra will come with four rear-mounted cameras. The back panel will also accommodate an LED flash module and a laser auto-focus.

The right spine has the volume keys in the images, whereas the SIM tray is available on the left side. The bottom edge has a speaker grille, a USB Type-C port, and microphones.

The screen has a hole-punch cutout at the top centre for the selfie camera. The specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S23 series have already been leaked.