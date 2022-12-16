Samsung Galaxy S23 series is likely to break cover early next year. However, the Korean tech giant has neither confirmed nor denied this rumour yet.

Still, some reports suggest Samsung will take the wraps off its next flagship smartphones in February 2023. The exact launch date continues to remain a mystery.

Also, the word on the street is that Samsung will bring the Galaxy S23 series into the American market in the first week of February. The lineup will reportedly comprise the vanilla Samsung Galaxy, Samsung Galaxy+, and the highest-end Samsung Galaxy Ultra.

The Samsung Galaxy+ is expected to be a perfect blend of the base Galaxy S23 and the top-end Galaxy S23 Ultra models. Regrettably, Samsung is still mum on the Galaxy S23 lineup details.

However, we know that the Galaxy S23+ will succeed the Galaxy S22+, which went official earlier this year. The Galaxy S23+ isn't likely to bring any major upgrades over its predecessor.

While nothing is set in stone yet, tipster Yogesh Brar has shed light on the Samsung Galaxy S23+ flagship's specifications. First, he suggests the device will sport a 6.6-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution.

Moreover, Brar claims the Galaxy S23+ will have the same resolution and screen size as the outgoing Galaxy S22+. The upcoming S23+ model will support a 120Hz refresh rate.

The phone will pack Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC under the hood. Samsung will reportedly use a custom-tuned SoC to take the Galaxy S23 series performance to the next level.

This highly efficient processor will be paired with at least 8GB of RAM. Moreover, the Galaxy S23+ could offer a hearty onboard storage capacity of 128GB/ 256GB.

Samsung might stick to the latest flagship smartphone trend and launch the Galaxy S23+ with UFS 4.0 storage and LPDDR5X RAM. According to Brar, the handset will sport a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide, and a 10MP telephoto lens on the back.

For selfies, the Galaxy S23+ will probably use a 12MP front shooter. The phone might draw its juices from a 4700mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging.