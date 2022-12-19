Apple MacBook Air with 15.5-inch display tipped to release in 2023
Apple might be on the verge of launching a 15.5-inch display variant of the Apple MacBook Air with the new M2 chip under the hood.
Apple is reportedly gearing up to unveil the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models in the coming days. The new MacBook Pro models will reportedly pack Apple's new M2 Pro and M2 Max chipsets.
The new SoCs will reportedly deliver a more powerful performance as compared to the Apple M2 chip-backed MacBook Air and MacBook Pro.
The Cupertino-based tech firm will reportedly take the wraps off a new MacBook Air model as well. the new MacBook Air recently received a design overhaul.
Also, the refreshed model packs the M2 chip under the hood. Now, a new leak suggests Apple is prepping to launch a bigger version of the aforesaid model.
The current-gen MacBook sports a 13.3-inch display. Apple might launch a 15.5-inch MacBook Air in Spring 2023. This device will target consumers who fancy using a MacBook Air with the display size of a MacBook Pro.
According to display analyst Ross Young (via MacRumors), this bigger MacBook Air will break cover in Q1 of 2023. According to some reports, the MacBook Air will feature a 15.5-inch display.
To recap, Young previously indicated that the bigger MacBook Air will come with a 15.2-inch display. However, updated rumours hint at another variant with a 15.5-inch display.
Notably, the 15.5-inch display variant will retain the outward appearance of the 13-inch model. So, it will feature flat edges, a full-sized keyboard featuring function keys, and a mammoth Force Touch trackpad.
The display will probably have a notch like the rest of the models in the lineup. It will also support MagSafe charging and feature a couple of USB Type-C ports.
However, the bigger variant could have more than just two USB Type-C ports since it has a larger form factor. Apple is reportedly planning to introduce different types of ports including an SD card slot on the 14-inch and 16-inch Pro models.
The word on the street is that the 15.5-inch MacBook will get the current-gen M2 chip or the M2 Pro SoC. Regrettably, it will lack the mini-LED display seen in the steeply-priced Pro models.
