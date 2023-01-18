Samsung is prepping to unveil the Galaxy S23 series of smartphones on February 1 during its Unpacked 2023 event. However, the Galaxy S23 trio has been floating around the rumour mill ahead of that date.

Moreover, the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra have been subject to numerous leaks lately. Now, new promotional material for the Galaxy S23 series has surfaced online.

The recently surfaced promotional material comprises a slew of official-looking images. Aside from this, the leak includes what could be a pre-order offer for the European version of the Galaxy S23 series.

The leaked material suggests the Korean smartphone giant will announce an unmissable promotional offer for the Galaxy S23 series. As part of this promotion, Samsung will upgrade to "the next larger storage variant without a surcharge."

To take advantage of this offer, all you need to do is pre-order the smartphone between February 1 and February 16. If you buy the S23 series during the promotional period, your order will bump up to the next tier of storage without any surcharge.

Promo for Europe/Germany: Buy a Galaxy S23 device in a higher storage option, but pay the lower options price. pic.twitter.com/PQ2wrkOggf — SnoopyTech (@_snoopytech_) January 17, 2023

In other words, if you go for the base SKU of the phone, you'd get your hands on the next tier of storage without any extra cost. Similarly, you'd have to pay for a lower-tier SKU if you place an order for the maximum storage tier.

Aside from this, the leaked images suggest that the vanilla Galaxy S23 variant will ship with 128GB and 256GB of internal storage. However, the Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra have a minimum storage capacity of 256GB, which goes up to 512 GB.

Regrettably, Samsung is reportedly not planning to launch the Galaxy S23 Ultra 1TB variant in Germany. Interestingly, these leaked images appear to be sourced from Germany.

During this promotional period, you can get 256GB Galaxy S23 or 512GB Galaxy S23+/S23 Ultra without any extra cost if you pre-order the 128GB Galaxy S23 or 256GB Galaxy S23+/S23 Ultra.

Likewise, those who pre-order the 256GB Galaxy S23 or 512GB Galaxy S23+/S23 Ultra will end up paying the price of the base models. While the promotional offer will be only valid for the German market, Samsung might introduce it in other European countries.